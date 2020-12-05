When the water temps fall like they have this past week or so the fish begin to move.
The love to chase the baitfish up creeks and into stump fields and one of my favorite baits to use is a square bill crankbait. This bait allows me to work down a bank at an angle or throw directly to the bank and bring it back to the boat.
This type of retrieve will present the bait in a way to cover all of the water column and hopefully bump the structure on the way.
Hitting the structure is key this time of year especially if you have blue bird skies and a rising barometer. The high barometric pressure will make the bite tough and a square bill will bounce through cover better than most baits which will trigger a reaction strike from even the fish with lockjaw.
There are a lot of guys who try to keep the bait away from cover but the better anglers know if you don’t hit the cover you don’t get a strike.
There are a lot of good square bill crankbaits out right now but some of my favorite are the KVD square bills that are made by Strike King Lures.
The color selections are perfect for our waters and they always seem to run true. River2Sea has a good bait called the biggie which has a rattle in it.
This will help when the water is dingy like up in the creeks or after one of our big rains we get this time of year.
Lucky Craft also makes a good square bill that is awesome in brush with the ability to come through even the toughest of cover.
So next time you are out on the water throw a square bill and hit every piece of structure you can find and even some you can’t find then see what happens.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys have had some good fish coming back to the docks this week with kings hitting the planks in Hatteras while tuna have been coming into the Oregon Inlet marinas.
The big news is the first bluefin tuna was landed out of Morehead City.
The bluefin always show up out of Morehead first so it is only a matter of days till they show up here.
On the beaches the anglers who braved the wind caught some quality sea mullet with several citations as well as puppy drum and black drum.
In the sound the striper are showing up on the bridges and even around the docks in Pirates Cove. This pattern in the marina started a couple of years ago by kayakers who throw Rattle Traps around the pilings.
Here locally we have a pretty good pattern for largemouth up in the creeks.
Local angler Bradley Janovetz from Elizabeth City caught a quality bass on a small crankbait in a creek in town.
Great job Brad and thanks for the report.
The striper have been in the same haunts like the sound bridge and Coinjock Canal.
Stretch baits and swim baits are the go to lures for this fishing but make sure you use different colors till you find the right one today.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me an email at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.