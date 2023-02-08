When hosting Super Bowl parties over the years, I very often put together a quiz for my guests.
It was a nice ice-breaker which was preferable to watching the endless hours of pre-game hype. While some of the questions were for the serious football historian, I set it up so even the pigskin novice could participate.
In fact, one year my neighbor Annette from South Wales, Great Britain came out the winner, although she was not very happy with the Christmas fruitcake I re-gifted as the first prize. She brought it back the next day. The questions have been set up as multiple choice and true/false so everyone can make a guess.
The answers were sealed in a Duke’s mayonnaise jar in the galley of the yacht belonging to Daily Advance managing editor Julian Eure, which just recently made landfall in the “Harbor of Hospitality.” For Entertaiment purposes only. Please enjoy.
1. The football franchise that would become the Kansas City Chiefs was formed in Dallas, Texas, and would play their first three seasons in that state. The team was named the: A. Dallas Cowboys B. the Dallas Texans or C. the Dallas Gunslingers.
2. In order to encourage attendance, the Dallas team offered: A. Free tickets with fill-ups at certain service stations B. Had free tickets stuffed inside helium-filled balloons let loose over the city C. Gave free admission to fans who showed ticket stubs from certain local high school games or D. All of the above.
3. In 1963, the team was moved to Kansas City and a contest was held to name the team. It came down to two choices, The Kansas City Chiefs or the Kansas City Mules. The Chiefs would be selected largely because of the influence of city mayor H. Roe Bartle, who 35 years earlier had founded a Native American honor society within the Boy Scouts of America. That accomplishment earned him the nickname “The Chief.” True or False.
4. In 1943, due to a shortage of players during WWII, the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers combined players to make one team for just that one year. The team was named: A. Pennsylvania Pirates B. Philadelphia Ironmen C. The Steagles.
5. Philadelphia sports fans are passionate but sometimes outrageous in their behavior. The most notable example of this is what happened on the last Eagle home game of 1968. During halftime of their game with the Minnesota Vikings, the fans were frustrated by the poor performance of their team who carried a 2-11 record into the game. The fans pelted Santa Claus with ice and snowballs during the Christmas parade at the stadium, knocking off his beard and eyebrows. True or False.
6. In 1985, Eagles owner Leonard Tose sold the team for $65 million to automobile dealers from Florida. The sale was made because: A. The team had three straight losing seasons and the self-made trucking millionaire had grown tired of the football business B. Tose was in failing health C. Tose needed to pay off $25 million in gambling debts with Atlantic City casinos.
7. The Super Bowl was originally called “The AFL-NFL World Championship Game,” which was picked over “The Big One” and “The World Series of Football.” Kansas City Chief owner Lamar Hunt came up with the idea of naming the game the Super Bowl after watching his son play with the high-bouncing toy called the “Super Ball.” True or False.
8. Chicken wings will be the most popular snack consumed on super Sunday. Approximately how many wings will be eaten that day? A. 500 million B. 1 billion C. 1.3 billion.
9. Which artist never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show? A. Britney Spears B. Michael Jackson C. Whitney Houston.
10. How much will Rihanna be paid for her halftime performance at the 2023 Super Bowl? A. $2.7 million B. $4 million C. $0.
Answers: 1. b, 2. d, 3. True, 4. c., 5. True, 6. c., 7. True, 8. c, 9. c. Ms. Houston sang the National Anthem in 1991, but never performed at halftime. 10. c. The featured artists are paid expenses only.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for the Daily Advance.