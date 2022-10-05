On December 7, 1963, over 100,000 fans crowded into Philadelphia’s Municipal Stadium to see the annual Army vs. Navy football game.
Millions more were watching the CBS telecast at home. Delayed by one week because of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the game had great national interest. Army had a record of 7-2, while the Naval Academy, led by Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach, was 8-1.
Late in the fourth quarter, Army quarterback Carl “Rollie” Stichweh faked a handoff and ran one yard into the end zone. Almost immediately, the viewers at home saw Stichweh do it again. It was the birth of instant replay.
Calls flooded CBS as veteran broadcaster Lindsey Nelson said on air, “This is not live! Ladies and gentlemen, Army did not score again!”
Instant replay was the brainchild of television producer Tony Verna, a Philadelphia native who left the University of Pennsylvania at age 19 to work in the field. Working against resistance from his superiors, Verna developed a method to cue the tape to pinpoint the play he wanted to immediately air again.
The CBS brass feared that replay would confuse and annoy viewers. Without approved funds for development, Verna worked on his idea alone. He felt it would be perfect for football, filling in the time between snaps, and also showing action away from the ball.
A week before the game, Verna quietly arranged for a video tape machine the size of a refrigerator to be trucked into the game site. The game started, and Verna was hoping to get a clip of star quarterback Staubach, but every time he tried to cue a replay something went wrong: the machine changed speeds, the vacuum tubes burned out. A tech guy slipped Tony a roll of high-priced videotape to use, but a recording of “The Lucy Show” was already on the film.
Shaken from the road trip, the tape machine fitfully slipped in and out of recording. The mug of Lucille Ball kept flashing on Verna’s monitor right in the middle of a game clip he wanted to re-broadcast instantly. Finally, he got it to work perfectly on that touchdown run and sports broadcasting was changed forever. Used again in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 1964, sportscaster Pat Summerall gave it the name that would endure: “Instant Replay.”
Within a year, instant replay became a standard for virtually every kind of sports programming. It was credited with helping make football the most popular televised sport in the country, with almost every play reexamined from all possible angles.
“We changed the way people watch sports on television,” Verna told USA Today in 2003. “You can’t imagine sports without it.”
Instant replay has evolved far beyond its original purpose of 60 years ago. In 1986, the National Football League became the first major league to utilize instant replay to review and potentially overturn the calls of officials on the field. Since then, almost all of the major sports have followed, using high-definition replay video to review at least some rulings.
Like any good thing, instant replay has its cons to go with its pros. Nobody likes the stoppage of play while a review is conducted. Fans at home are treated to a barrage of commercials while the fans at the stadium just stare at the jumbotron. The delays strip away the spontaneous excitement that sports create in the moment. You can also say that the delay itself affects the outcome. A hot team can cool down, while the opposition gets a chance to rest and re-organize.
I, like many others, have not enjoyed watching the hits on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that have been shown over and over by the networks. However, the attention may be a flashpoint in NFL concussion history, causing significant changes in concussion protocol to protect the safety of the players.
Tony Verna never got a patent or financial rewards for his innovation, never got the recognition that he deserved, but he had a long television production career. He directed 12 Kentucky Derby broadcasts, the Olympics, five Super Bowls, and one of pro football’s most celebrated games, the 1967 “Ice Bowl” in which the Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in sub-zero weather for the NFL Championship.
About his unique accomplishment, Verna told the Los Angeles Times, “This wasn’t a mushroom that came out of the ground, there wasn’t a button you could hit. Someone had to come up with it.”
Prior to his death in 2015 at age 81 from leukemia, Anthony Verna reflected on his lasting legacy. “I changed the way things were normally done. That’s very hard to do in life.”
He was proud of his achievement, and we the sports fans are better off for it.
