On December 7, 1963, over 100,000 fans crowded into Philadelphia’s Municipal Stadium to see the annual Army vs. Navy football game.

Millions more were watching the CBS telecast at home. Delayed by one week because of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the game had great national interest. Army had a record of 7-2, while the Naval Academy, led by Heisman Trophy winner Roger Staubach, was 8-1.