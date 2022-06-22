When Rachel Balkovec was a fourth grader in Omaha, Nebraska, she announced that she wanted to be the first female to do something. She wanted to make an impact on the world.
Well, it took a lot of determination and hard work, but she did it. In April of this year, Balkovec became the first female manager in professional baseball when she took the field as the leader of the Tampa Tarpons, the Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees in the Florida State League.
At age 34, her hiring has been a watershed moment for the male-dominated sport of baseball. She has struggled every step of the way. An avid athlete, she played softball at Creighton University and the University of New Mexico.
“I didn’t have a dazzling sports career, but I was a high-level athlete,” said Balkovec. She knew she wanted to work in sports and began building a resume. She earned a master’s degree in kinesiology (sports movement) at Louisiana State University and got a temporary strength and conditioning coach position with the Johnson City Cardinals, a rookie league affiliate of the St Louis Cardinals. She was good at her job as she was named the Appalachian League’s award for strength coach of the year.
Then the door closed. She applied to15 different major league teams and couldn’t even get an interview. One team flat out told her that they would never hire a woman. She changed her resume, making her first name Rae and listing her playing experience as a catcher, leaving off softball. Then she got calls, but when they heard her voice, she again ran into a brick wall.
She turned down paying jobs in other fields, worked internships, and in 2014, the Cardinals gave her a full-time role as a strength and conditioning coordinator. That would lead to another resume builder. She would take a position with the Houston Astros as their Latin American conditioning coach, and she learned to speak Spanish to communicate better with the players.
She moved to the Netherlands in 2018 and got a second master’s degree at Vrije University in biomechanics. She worked in Dutch baseball and softball, now as a hitting coach. Always on the cutting edge, she researched hitter’s eye tracking and pitcher’s hip movement.
Back in the United States, she got her big break with the Yankees, becoming the first woman as a full-time hitting instructor, and has stayed with the organization. Being able to converse in Spanish has been a big advantage in her manager position. Some of the Yankee’s top prospects are Latin American. They are also young like catcher Antonio Gomez, 20, a catcher from Venezuela, and Jasson Dominguez, 19, from the Dominican Republic.
Balkovec has a refreshing approach to coaching these young men. She sees herself not only as a baseball manager but as a life coach. She not only talks to her players about improving their swings, but speaks to them about their off the field matters, tough or compassionate as needed.
“That’s part of who Rachel is, somebody who cares a lot about these guys,” says Kevin Reese, Yankees’ VP of Player Development. “Not just about hitting the slider, but about life lessons.”
talks to her young men about other plans beyond baseball, putting value on other things beyond money, like going to college. They are receptive because she is in a power position and they sincerely like their manager.
“She sees the big picture,” says Rachel’s biggest supporter, her sister Stephanie. “For a long time in her early days, I used to yell at her because she wouldn’t let them see her be human.”
The Tarpons have a losing record so far in the season, and Balkovec is fully aware that her primary job is to develop future Major League players, but she fully understands the significance of being the first woman to hold her position. She said she thinks every day about the hundreds of women, girls and girl dads who have flooded her with support and admiration as she has moved up in the sport. “It drives my actions every day.”
I believe we will hear a lot more from Rachel Balkovec.