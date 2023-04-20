In baseball, the line between success and failure is so minuscule that it is hardly surprising that players believe in luck, both good and bad.
Maybe that is why superstition is so imbedded in baseball and players are introduced to it from an early age.
Before I was even out of Little League, I knew that you never step on the white chalk foul lines and you never talk to the pitcher when he has a no-hit game going. Those are common, well-known superstitions, but often players develop their own personal ones. I was in a deep batting slump when I got a broken-bat bloop base hit over the first baseman’s glove. I got two more hits in the game and went on a hot streak for the next two months. I still believe it was that broken-bat hit that did it.
“Superstition is good for a ballplayer,” said Lefty O’Doul. “It has psychological effects. It keeps a player’s mind revolving around baseball.” O’Doul usually wore green suits for luck.
Batters seem to be particularly prone to superstition. Both Pete Reiser and Al Rosen, great hitters both, are among many batsmen who made an “X” in the batter’s box before each at-bat. Wade Boggs would write the Hebrew word “chai” which means “life” in the dirt before stepping in. Detroit Tiger infielder Germany Schaefer would draw a horseshoe around home plate, and on his way up to bat, Napoleon Lajoie would drop dirt on the umpire’s shoes. Richie Ashburn would sleep with his bat when he was going well.
The Cubs’ Frank Schulte would hunt the streets for hairpins for good luck, “the bigger the pin, the bigger the hits.” Jake Powell, once of the Yankees and Senators, believed that every time he found a hairpin, he would get a hit. He found 208 in one season, his last in the minors, and got 208 hits that year. One day while in a slump, he followed a very stout lady for three miles waiting for one of the big bone hairpins she was wearing to fall out of her hair. One finally did, and Powell raced to the ballpark with his charm. He broke his slump with a triple his first time up.
Clothes have always played a prominent role in superstition. Slugger Al Simmons was once mired in a slump. After his postgame shower, he stood nude in front of his locker and put on his hat, which caused uproarious laughter in the clubhouse. He stomped out, but the next day he banged out four hits, so he continued the same ritual of wearing his hat in the nude.
Pitcher Bobo Newsom would never tie his own shoelaces on the days he pitched. He would stand in the middle of the clubhouse until one of his teammates would come over and tie them for him. Eccentric Rube Waddell often went into the stands after two innings of pitching and would have a fan cut off two inches of his shirtsleeve.
During the 1914 World Series, Boston Braves manager George Stallings refused to change his suit or underwear. Each day, he arranged for his son to take the clothes to the local cleaners and wait while they were cleaned. His son then took the clothes to the clubhouse and locked them in the closet for the next game. It might have helped as the Braves swept the series from the favored Philadelphia A’s.
Leon “Red’ Ames wore a lucky necktie under his uniform and would also sleep with it. Mark McGwire wore the same protective cup that he wore in high school, and he played in the majors for 16 years. Former Houston Astro pitcher Charlie Kerfeld was a fan of the animated TV show the “Jetsons,” and he would wear his Jetsons t-shirt under his uniform when he was on the mound. Kerfeld insisted on receiving 37 boxes of orange jello as part of his contract which tells you all you need to know about Charlie.
Did you know that passing a funeral procession on the way to the ball game is bad luck? It was also unlucky to see a cross-eyed man, or a person with a glass eye. And don’t have your picture taken on a Friday or pass a cemetery at midnight on a full moon. However, spitting in a hat would immediately kill the jinx. Also, never carry a picture of your mother-in-law in your wallet. Well, who would?
Even the baseball greats had their superstitions. Ty Cobb would always swing three bats while on deck. When he was going good, he did everything the same — from putting on his socks to taking the same route to the park to hanging his towel on a lucky peg. He thought that seeing a black cat or a snake was bad luck, and finding a dime or seeing a wagonload of hay was good fortune.
Babe Ruth said he had only one superstition. “When I hit a home run, I make sure to touch all the bases.”
