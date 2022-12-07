The truly amazing sequence of events started with a young teenage girl running to catch a train after school.
Already aboard the train was Thornton Township High School science teacher Charles Price, a former runner, and coach of the boys’ track team at the school. They didn’t have a girls team.
Price thought to himself, “She is fast, but not fast enough to make the train.” The next thing he knew, the girl from Riverdale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, was sitting next to him on the train. He asked her if he could time her running in the school corridors, and after that he asked 16-year old Betty Robinson to train with the boys’ team.
She probably didn’t need much convincing. For Betty, running was fun, like playing her guitar and acting in the school plays. She came from a supportive family, her father a banker, and she was encouraged to try new things.
The biology teacher knew he had someone special on his hands and he didn’t waste time. He entered Robinson in her first official race on March 30, 1928, an indoor event in which Robinson finished second in the 60-yard dash to Helen Filkey, the U.S. record holder in the 100 meters at that time. Her next race was outdoors on June 2, and this time she beat Filkey at 100 meters, equaling the world record, although it was not recognized because it was deemed wind-aided.
These performances earned her a position on the 1928 Olympic team and the teenager boarded the ship for the nine-day trip across the ocean to Amsterdam where women were being allowed to compete in the Games for the first time in track. Her older teammates were protective of her including champion swimmer Johnny Weissmuller (Tarzan), who offered to be her chaperone.
Not overwhelmed by being in a foreign land so far away from her family, Robinson was the only American to qualify for the final in the 100 meters. She had two pairs of shoes with her and she grabbed two left shoes. Someone had to race back and get her right foot shoe and barely made it back in time for the start. The Associated Press reported, “Bobbed hair flying to the breezes, the Chicago girl sped down the straightaway flashing a great closing spurt to beat the Canadian favorite, Fanny Rosenfeld, by two feet.”
Six decades later, Robinson recalled the race. “I can remember breaking the tape, but I wasn’t sure that I had won. It was so close. But my friends in the stands jumped over the railings and came down and put their arms around me, and then I knew I’d won. Then, when they raised the flag, I cried.”
She won in world record time and is still the youngest woman to win the 100-meter gold. Her nickname was “Babe,” and she returned to New York to meet Babe Ruth and greet 20,000 people lining the streets in a ticker tape parade. In the same year that Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic, Robinson became the trailblazer for female athletes.
A nice ending for the story, but it is not. Robinson would enroll at Northwestern University and start preparing for the 1932 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles. After a training session, she decided to go for a plane ride with her cousin Wilson Palmer, who had recently gotten his pilot’s license.
The plane stalled; engine failed, and the plane crashed with both Betty and her cousin buried under wreckage. Legs crushed and bleeding profusely from a head wound, the man who pulled Betty out thought she was dying, put her in the trunk of his car, and took her to an undertaker. The mortician realized she was alive and got her to a hospital.
There were 11 weeks in a hospital, then confinement in a wheelchair. Multiple surgeries resulted in one leg a half an inch shorter than the other. Her superb physical condition prior to the crash allowed her to survive her extensive injuries.
First there was walking, then running as Betty started training for the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Although she could not bend her knees enough to crouch, she made the team for the relay. Running the third leg in the 4x100, she handed off the baton to 100-meter champ Helen Stephens. When the favored Germans dropped the baton, the American team won, and Robinson had her second gold medal.
When the athletes returned for another ticker tape parade in New York, Jesse Owens, with his four gold medals, rode in the first car. Robinson, and the other members of the relay team rode in the second car. They were deemed that important.
If you are still looking for a Christmas gift for the young athlete in your family, especially a female, I would recommend the book entitled “First Lady of Olympic Track, The Life and Times of Betty Robinson” by Joe Gergen. Her story needs to be rescued from the mists of the past, and she deserves to be remembered with all the greats of sports history.
Mike Wood is a columnist for The Daily Advance.