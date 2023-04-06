Watching some of the opening day highlights last week from Yankee Stadium, my thoughts went back to 1967, when the Boston Red Sox sent out a skinny, 21-year-old, rookie pitcher named Billy Rohr for his first start in the major leagues.
He would have been nervous enough, but here he was facing the “Bronx Bombers” in their home opener and his pitching opponent was the legendary Yankee ace Whitey Ford.
Going into the 1967 season, the Red Sox had not enjoyed a winning record since Ted Williams’ last batting title nine years before. Worse, it was the perception of the Boston fans and the press that the players didn’t care. Owner Tom Yawkey treated his players too well and they flaunted the rules under a succession of managers. There also was a lack of team cohesiveness, spawning the quote from one local sportswriter, “When the Sox leave after a game, they drive away in 25 different Cadillacs.”
The only good thing about the 1966 campaign was that Boston had finally finished ahead of their hated rivals. Boston was next to last, but New York had ended up in the cellar. Not much was expected from either team, but this was opening day. Yankee stadium had been refurbished and the crowd was full of luminaries.
Mayor John Lindsey threw out the first ball. Current and former Commissioners of Baseball William Eckert and Ford Frick were present, as was U.S. Senator Jacob Javitz, American League President Joe Cronin and CBS Chairman William Paley. Also attending the game were Jacqueline Kennedy and her young son, John-John, who clutched a Red Sox pennant throughout the contest.
Things started shakily for the veteran Ford, who was coming off two shoulder operations. The 38-year-old pitcher was touched up for a leadoff home run by Reggie Smith, one of a cadre of young players that had been coached in the minors by new manager Dick Williams. Ford settled down and allowed only two more hits over seven innings.
Normally, that would have been the story of the game, but the rookie left-hander for Boston was stealing the thunder by flirting with the unthinkable. Rohr retired the first ten batters of the game before Bill Robinson drew a walk. One out later, Joe Pepitone also walked, but Rohr escaped further trouble when Elston Howard lined out to center.
In the sixth inning, Rohr retired Horace Clarke on a sinking liner to left that Carl Yastrzemski sprinted in and caught at his knee. Robinson then lined a ball off Rohr’s leg, the ball rocketing to Joe Foy at third, who threw out the runner. Rohr thought his leg was fractured but after a few minutes with the trainer Buddy LeRoux, he continued and retired five more batters in a row. At the end of seven innings, Boston led 1-0 and New York was still without a hit.
The Red Sox added two runs to their lead in the eighth on a two-run home run by Foy to give Rohr more of a cushion. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, he had his back to the plate when he heard an ovation building from the Yankee Stadium faithful. He turned around to see the pinch hitter in the right side of the batter’s box. It was Number Seven, Mickey Mantle.
“Now, that made my hair stand up. I will never forget it. Getting the sign and seeing Mantle stand there... he had arms that looked like telephone poles. I got him out, he hit the first pitch 400 feet, but it was 200 feet straight up and 200 feet straight down. Rohr needed only three more outs for the historic no-hitter.
Yastrzemski made a spectacular, leaping, somersaulting catch of a Tom Tresh drive for the first out in the ninth. The next hitter flied out and the Yankees final chance was Elston Howard. A 1-2 pitch looked like strike three as umpire Cal Drummond’s arm came halfway up, but he stopped and called ball two. Another ball and the count was full. Rohr threw a curve that didn’t break and Howard slapped it into right field for a clean single. The next hitter flied out on the first pitch. After the game, Howard was quoted as saying, “It was the only time I ever got a base hit and was booed in New York.”
Bill Rohr did not have continued success. He would win only two more games in the major leagues, but his opening game victory was a portent of success for the young Red Sox. Boston, a 100-1 longshot, would go on to win the pennant on the last day of the season, a year that would be known as “The Impossible Dream.”
After retiring from baseball in 1972, Rohr settled in his native California and became a successful attorney for over four decades. He looks back on his amazing major league debut as an embraceable chapter amid a life of accomplishment.
In baseball’s modern era (1900 to present) no pitcher has ever tossed a no-hitter in his major league debut. And still nobody has done it, but Bill Rohr came so close.
