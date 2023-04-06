Watching some of the opening day highlights last week from Yankee Stadium, my thoughts went back to 1967, when the Boston Red Sox sent out a skinny, 21-year-old, rookie pitcher named Billy Rohr for his first start in the major leagues.

He would have been nervous enough, but here he was facing the “Bronx Bombers” in their home opener and his pitching opponent was the legendary Yankee ace Whitey Ford.