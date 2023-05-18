At the risk of speaking personally, last Sunday I was having a birthday. I won’t say the age, but the guy staring at me in the bathroom mirror looks a lot older than me. I can’t seem to get rid of this guy.
The guy in the mirror wants to creep out to the kitchen, get a cup of coffee and settle into an easy chair. I want to go outside, mow the lawn and then challenge the neighborhood kids to a foot race.
I still think I move like a panther and can beat any 10-year-old if I cheat a little.
There are a lot of things I think I can still do, but one of them won’t be to walk into a convenience store in the middle of a robbery and get into a fistfight with the perpetrator. But that was exactly what former Light Heavyweight Champion Billy Conn did at age 73.
Conn and his wife Mary Louise walked into a Pittsburgh bodega in 1990 after a robber had struck the store manager. Billy did what came natural for him, he jumped into the fray. “You always go with your best punch, a straight left,” Conn told television station WTAE afterward. “I think I interrupted his plans.”
The crook managed to escape, but Billy pulled off his coat which had the man’s name and address inside. That made it easy for the police to make an arrest. “My instinct was to get help; Billy’s instinct was to fight.”
William David Conn was born October 8, 1917, and raised in the tough Irish neighborhood named Oakland in Pittsburgh, Pa. His dad Billy Sr. toiled as a steamfitter for Westinghouse for 40 years. The steel city then was so dark from the smoke from the mills that they often kept the streetlights on all day. Whether they worked the night shift or during the day, the workers stopped at the bar for an “Iron and an Imp,” an Iron City beer and a shot of Imperial whiskey.
Billy didn’t start out as a street fighter. “I had to fight in the alleys first.”
At some point in his teens, Conn met a former major league baseball player named “Greenfield Jimmie” Smith, a bootlegger and club owner. Smith, known as “Serpent Tongue” when he played for the New York Giants, was a 5-foot-9 banty rooster who once challenged the Brooklyn Dodgers saying, “I’ll fight you one at a time or in groups of five.” The Dodgers declined to take him up on the offer.
Smith would encourage Conn’s interest in boxing and hooked him up with a man named Jawnie Ray, the only manager/trainer that Billy would ever have in his career. Smith would also introduce Conn to his daughter who was only age 15 at the time. Billie was thunderstruck, and told Mary Louise, the future “Miss Ocean City,” that someday she would be his wife.
Conn’s first pro fight was in 1934 for which he earned $2.50, one dollar of which Ray deducted so they could eat on the way home. The pair got by on nickel hamburgers and 16 cents a gallon gasoline. Billy built up an impressive record and became known as “The Pittsburgh Kid.” When he fought in New York, his Pittsburgh Irish fans would charter trains to the bouts called “Ham and Cabbage Specials.” In 1939, Conn defeated Light Heavyweight champ Melio Bettina to claim the crown. After several successful title defenses, Conn gave up his title to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Joe Louis.
The year was 1941, and Ted Williams would bat .406 and Joe DiMaggio would hit safely in 56 straight games. But maybe the biggest sporting event of the year was Louis vs. Conn, June 18 at the Polo Grounds in New York. This fight will always be considered a classic as the 169-pound Conn nearly defeated the “Brown Bomber.” Expected to be an early knockout in favor of the champ, Conn said to Louis at the end of the 9th round, “Joe, you’re in a fight tonight.” Louis responded, “I know it.”
Conn won the next three rounds and was ahead 7-5 on one judge’s card, 7-4-1 on another, and the third was tied 6-6. In the Louis corner, his manager Jack Blackburn, told Louis he had to knock out Conn to win the fight. In the Conn corner, Billy was filled with the moment. “I can take him out.” Jawnie Ray said, “No, No Billy! Stick and run. You got the fight won!”
Billy Conn didn’t listen. He went directly in at Louis, and Joe knocked him out at 2:58 of the 13th round. After the fight Conn was asked why he went straight in for the knockout instead of sticking with the strategy that had him winning the fight. Conn issued the famous quote that has always endeared him to all of us with Hibernian blood. “What’s the use of being Irish, if you can’t be dumb?”
The public clamored for a rematch, but WWII called and both men went into the Army. One delay came about when Billy broke his hand hitting his father-in-law Smith on the top of his head. The melee was provoked by Smith who had always opposed the marriage. Of all places, it took place in the Conn family kitchen at a party to celebrate the christening of the couple’s first child.
By the time Conn and Louis would fight again, it was 1946, and the skills had deteriorated for both men. Louis would win in an eighth-round knockout.
The guy in the mirror is showing me his scar from a triple bypass open heart surgery just three months ago.
“That doesn’t look so bad,” I mutter. “You’re always trying to get me to take it easy. I’ve got things to do, sports to write.” Then I think of the quote by the great columnist Jimmy Cannon. “A sportswriter is entombed in a prolonged boyhood.”
My patient wife Ann, now of 51 years, the “Flower of Pontotoc, Mississippi,” says that someday I will grow up.
I hope not.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.