Some things should never happen. You don’t spit into the wind, tug on Superman’s cape, or fool around with Mother Nature. Most of all, you should never insult a living legend, the “Houdini of the Hardwood” Bob Cousy.
Earlier this month, ESPN basketball analyst J.J. Redick engaged in an on-air discussion as to who were the greatest point guards in the history of the National Basketball Association.
Redick, a Duke University graduate, played 15 years in the NBA, averaging 12 points per game, his longevity largely due to his ability to shoot the 3-point shot.
In his debate with Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Redick was critical of the Boston legend, his shooting ability, and his playing competition. When Russo pointed out that Cousy had 29 assists in one game, Redick brushed it off, saying Cousy “was playing against plumbers and firemen.”
I have to admit, my blood started to boil when I heard Redick’s comments. Bob Cousy, at age 93, does not need defending. He did that very well himself when he responded that his opponents Elgin Baylor, Oscar Robertson, and Jerry West must of been “pretty good at fighting fires.” But let me talk about Bob Cousy, his record, and what he did for the NBA.
When Robert Joseph Cousy came into the NBA in 1950, the league was in desperate need of a player with his style. Games were slow-moving affairs with too many fouls and too many free throws. It was basically big guys pushing each other around. As there was no shot clock, when one team opened up a lead they froze the ball. Attendance was bad and every team was losing money.
Cousy changed all that. He brought the electrifying drama of the dribble behind the back, the no-look pass, the all-court pass off the dribble and a dozen more feats of legerdemain that had never been seen before, or even thought of. He turned the fast break into an art form. He led the break “like the lead kid out the door on the last day of school.”
He wasn’t a great shooter, but he adapted. When opponents played off of him thinking he was sure to pass, he developed a one-handed runner at the foul line, what we now call a floater. He averaged over 18 points per game in 13 seasons, and led the league in assists every year from 1952-1960. He had all the individual accolades to go with his six NBA Championships.
He was at his best in the big games. His performance in the playoff final against Syracuse in 1953 was called “the greatest one man show ever seen in the Boston Garden or any other place in this town.”
It required four overtimes and 50 points from Cousy to get the win. He played all but two of the 68 minutes, converting 30 of 32 free throws, the last 17 in a row.
As time expired in regulation, he tied the game with a foul shot. In the first overtime, he scored six of the Celtic’s nine points. In the third overtime, Cousy scored eight of the team’s nine points including a 25-foot set shot at the buzzer that tied the game at the buzzer.
In the final overtime, Syracuse took a five-point lead, but Cousy scored the next five points to tie it, and then four more to win it. It was the first playoff win for the storied franchise.
Cousy was the most exciting player in the game, and the NBA owners knew it. He was responsible for increasing attendance not only in Boston, but every other city in the league. In 1954, they adopted the 24-second shot clock as everyone wanted more offensive motion and scoring from the Cousy fast break style of play.
There is another reason Cousy should be appreciated by Redick and the other modern players. In the early 1950s Cousy was the driving force in establishing a players union. Among the unfair conditions that players were working under was a $5 per diem for expenses, and not being paid for exhibition games (sometimes 30 or more in the season) or public appearances.
In addition, the players were fined unfairly. A common practice was the “whispering fine” where a referee could dole out fines during the game, as in, “That will cost you fifteen bucks.”
On the day in 1957 when the union was finally recognized, Bob Cousy said to his wife Missie, “I don’t think I’ve ever received a greater thrill or more personal satisfaction than I do at this moment.”
It is hard to sum up what Bob Cousy meant to me and to all of us in New England. He was my early inspiration to play basketball, and that stays with me.
I still remember Bob Cousy Day at the Boston Garden and the ceremony that was televised when he retired. It would become known as the Boston Tear Party. In his closing speech, there was so much emotion that we were all crying, even from our homes.
Toward the end of his remarks there was a moment of quiet, of stillness, and then out of the rafters came a booming baritone voice of a Celtic fan, “We Love You, Cooz!” It took a moment for the crowd to react, and then it roared its approval.
We all still feel that way.