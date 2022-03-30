Here it is one last time.
In his final year of coaching Duke basketball, Mike Krzyzewski, age 75, will lead his Blue Devils against the Carolina Tar Heels in a dream matchup in the Final Four this weekend. The winner will play the Kansas/Villanova victor for the NCAA National Championship. It is not a surprise that Duke is in this position, but at one time this season it looked like North Carolina might not even make the tournament. Duke clobbered the Tar Heels in their first ACC Conference game, but North Carolina defeated Duke in their final regular season game, and they have been playing great basketball ever since under first-year coach Hubert Davis.
Many lifelong Tar Heel fans hate Coach K, but he is the perfect villain. Winning only matters when your opponent is formidable. The stronger, the better. Coach K has been the most formidable opponent that a Carolina fan could hope for. His unprecedented run (5 national titles, 1,200+ wins) have made their battles legendary.
How did Coach K become the winningest coach of all time? He worked at it. His first eight years as a head coach, five at Army and three at Duke, his record was 111-106. He was learning, but he had good mentors. It was his former coach Bobby Knight that recommended Krzyzewski for the Duke job. Knight said to Blue Devil athletic director Tom Butters that the candidate “possessed all of my good qualities, and none of my bad ones.”
Like the volcanic Knight, Coach K could berate his players, especially with salty language that has mellowed over the years, but it was not disrespectful. Former Duke player, and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said, “You can be demanding without being demeaning. I don’t remember when coach was ever demeaning, where he went to your character. He would go to your play. It would be about being the best version of yourself.”
Coach K’s legacy has been built on his ability to reach players as individuals, and adapt to cultural change. It is a conceit of our times that kids can only be influenced by their peer groups and are in a direct rebellion to older authority. Kids respond to passionate interest and sincerity. Whether they were from the blacktop courts of the inner city, or from a small town in the rural south, the coach could mold them into a team.
It is not forced when the coach says “We” instead of “I” when talking about his team. In his words, “You work as a team when you don’t care who gets the credit. There are five fundamental qualities that make every team great: communication, trust, collective responsibility, caring and pride. I like to think of each as a separate finger on the fist. Any one individually is important, but all of them together is unbeatable.”
It hasn’t just been about the players and basketball for the coach at Duke. He has always cared for the students. From informal lunches with the undergrads where he answered questions, to the time when Duke wanted to tear down Cameron Indoor Stadium. They wanted to build a large arena like North Carolina’s Dean Dome that would hold more boosters and season ticket holders. They would name it after the coach. The only hitch was that Coach K refused the honor. He insisted that they keep Cameron and that the students would continue to get the best seats in the building.
That to me says everything about Coach K’s character, integrity, and humility. His competitive heart will surely be missed.