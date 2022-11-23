It was this time of year over 30 years ago that I made a trip to Oxford, Ohio, to meet with Hall of Fame Football coach Weeb Ewbank. From his days as a three-sport star at the local college, Miami of Ohio, through six decades of coaching at every level, Weeb was living out his retirement in the town that was the cradle for his incredible career.
Born in 1907, he got the name Weeb when his younger brother could not pronounce his name Wilbur. The name Weeb stuck and everyone called him that, including his wife Lucy until his death in 1998. He fell in love with football when his dad took him to see Jim Thorpe in Dayton, Ohio, and his passion for the game never waned.
Ewbank’s coaching resume would take pages, but he is best known as the head coach of the Baltimore Colts when the team won National Football League championships in 1958 and 1959. Then, as the coach of Joe Namath and the New York Jets, he led them to victory in Super Bowl III in January of 1969.
Flying up from south Florida that morning, Weeb welcomed myself and my employer Richard Kohl into his home. Several phone calls had preceded this trip. The old coach had an enormous amount of sports memorabilia and was willing to part with some of it.
He led us down to the basement of the old two-story house and switched on the lights. It was like stepping into a vast storage room for the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Covering two walls were blown-up photographs tracing Weeb’s career. There was old equipment, shelves of awards and trophies, books, programs, helmets, game programs, everything you could imagine. He had even stored his old playbooks from when he coached at Oxford-McGuffey high school in the 1930s.
Weeb was talking to Rick as my attention went to a stack of three-ring binders in a dark corner. I picked up a binder and realized it contained the hand-written notes of the coach detailing his strategy, his game plan for the Super Bowl. The coach was known as a precise game tactician. The Jets were 18-point underdogs to the Baltimore Colts and everyone thought that quarterback Joe Namath would throw the ball, but Weeb knew they could succeed on the ground. As I read his notations on his favorite running play “19-straight,” I could recall fullback Matt Snell running that play successfully all afternoon through the Colt defensive line as New York upset the Colts 16-7.
“Weeb, this binder belongs in the Hall of Fame,” I said as I turned and saw the diminutive (5-foot-7) coach holding a swagger stick like a general and attempting to lecture Rick on football history.
Now my associate Rick was the greatest salesman I ever met, but he was a bit aggressive and I could tell his personality was irritating Weeb. About that time, we were rescued by Mrs. Ewbank who called us upstairs for lunch. We sat around the kitchen table. It reminded me of my grandparents’ kitchen as did the lunch, tuna salad sandwiches and potato chips. There was a bit of an uneasy silence and I said, “Ms. Ewbanks, is that sweet relish in the tuna, that is just the way my grandmother made it.”
That seemed to break the ice, we all started talking about family, and the upcoming holiday. Lucy Ewbank told us about her daughter Nancy, who, of course, married a football coach. Weeb became more relaxed and began to talk about his players, “his boys,” as he called them.
Weeb was a shrewd evaluator of talent, especially for the offensive line. He told the story of two draft picks, one highly rated from the University of Texas, a muscular lad who made the blocking dummies pop. The second, named Rasmussen, was a sleepy-eyed 255-pounder, heavy-legged, bottom-heavy, built like a night watchman. He had been a math major at the small college he attended in Nebraska. Weeb kept Randy Rasmussen who became a 15-year starter at guard for the Jets. Texas never made it out of camp.
Ewbank developed the “cup protection” for his quarterbacks, and he coached two of the best, Johnny Unitas and Joe Namath. Brains, quick feet, techniques, plus the ability to absorb an inordinate amount of punishment were the attributes needed to protect the damaged knees of “Broadway Joe,” and get him to the Super Bowl.
I asked Weeb about some of the characters and he recalled Gene “Big Daddy” Lipscomb, the Colts’ all-pro defensive tackle of the late 1950s. Lipscomb was gigantic and wrestled in the off-season. Teammate Jim Parker had a job selling cemetery lots and kept pestering Big Daddy about them. “Finally,” Weeb said, “Big Daddy couldn’t stand it anymore. ‘OK, he said, ‘gimme two in the shade.’ “
Then Weeb talked about signing John Riggins, the running back for the Jets and future Super Bowl star for the Washington Redskins. “He signed his contract sitting at the desk in my office. He had that Mohawk haircut, and he was stripped to the waist and wearing leather pants and a derby hat with a feather in it. It must have been what the sale of Manhattan Island looked like.”
We went back down to the basement and had a very memorable afternoon. We were now “his boys” as Weeb continued to tell his stories. I wish I had brought a tape recorder. Among the items we purchased was a Joe Namath trophy he received as “Player of the Year,” and an old leather football helmet Weeb had actually worn while playing in college.
When he was drafted in 1971, John Riggins was asked, “what was his number one sports thrill?” As only he could respond, Riggins, who grew up in Kansas, said, “Watching the neighbor’s pigs being born.”
I can’t compete with that answer, but I will say that my time with coach Weeb Ewbank was a day I will never forget.
Happy Thanksgiving to you all.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.