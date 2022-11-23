It was this time of year over 30 years ago that I made a trip to Oxford, Ohio, to meet with Hall of Fame Football coach Weeb Ewbank. From his days as a three-sport star at the local college, Miami of Ohio, through six decades of coaching at every level, Weeb was living out his retirement in the town that was the cradle for his incredible career.

Born in 1907, he got the name Weeb when his younger brother could not pronounce his name Wilbur. The name Weeb stuck and everyone called him that, including his wife Lucy until his death in 1998. He fell in love with football when his dad took him to see Jim Thorpe in Dayton, Ohio, and his passion for the game never waned.