He reminds me of the last kid picked in the sandlot football game. He isn’t very big, and he doesn’t have the strongest arm.
He isn’t fast. He darts, twists, squirms and fights for every yard. He has that malicious grin on his face because he loves what he is doing. His teammates are inspired and play harder for him. He doesn’t put up the big fantasy league statistics.
No, all he does is beat you.
Since taking over as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders, the team has won five of six games. The highlight of that run was a victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. But still, every week there are the doubters. Is Taylor Heinicke “our franchise quarterback?” Should he still be starting if Carson Wentz is healthy?
The critics don’t bother the kid with the chip on his shoulder who just a couple of years ago was sleeping on his sister’s couch.
After a stellar high school career in Georgia, none of the top Division I programs wanted him. He came to Old Dominion University and set passing records throwing 132 touchdowns in four years. Still, the pro experts considered him only a marginal prospect and he went undrafted.
One draft analyst, Dane Brugler, made a prophetic statement at the time. “Heinicke is a cerebral passer who operates really well in the spread, using timing and quick strike throws. He lacks ideal physical traits, with an average arm, but he exudes leadership and toughness. Given the chance, he could carve out a backup job.”
Signed as a free agent by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, he has battled for third-string jobs on several teams before he finally got some playing time with Washington and proved his worth. “I’ve been hearing that I’m too short ever since high school,” said Heinicke who measures six feet, 3/8 inches. “When people say that kind of stuff, I always point to Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. Both shorter than me and they both won super bowls.”
Taylor might also look back to Fran Tarkenton, only 5-foot-11, but took his team to three super bowls. One rap against Tarkenton, shared by Heinicke, is that he only threw short passes. That is a spurious argument as Tarkenton rolled up more yards passing than Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Unitas, Sonny Jurgensen and Roger Staubach.
“In the first place, the long ball is the easiest to throw,” said Tarkenton. “The Hail Mary is a test of luck, not skill. It’s like putting a note in a bottle and launching it over the side. If a strong arm was all there was to quarterbacking, a guy named Rudy Bukich [former Chicago Bears QB] would be the greatest quarterback who ever lived. He could throw the ball overseas. A quarterback is a passer, not a thrower. You don’t need a 100-mph fastball. Putting the ball where you want it is more important than putting it in orbit.”
Heinicke’s ability to lead his teammates is appreciated by Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera. On their current success with Heinicke at the helm, the coach said, “Taylor has this underdog mentality, this never-quit mentality, and I think the guys have seen it. We bring him in in 2020 and he just kind of rallies the guys and plays with his hair on fire and does a lot of good things that give us a chance.”
For his part in the successful run, Heinicke says, “I think when I go out there and just have fun with nothing to lose, that’s when I feel like I’m at my best.” On his Commander teammates, he says, “They are a bunch of resilient guys, and they just want to go out there and play football and fight.”
Taylor Heinicke is having a lot of fun playing football this year. His contract pays him a $125,000. bonus each game that he takes at least 60% of the snaps and the team wins. With each victory, he has celebrated by buying himself a new pair of Jordans, which included a green and yellow pair to commemorate their win over the Green Bay Packers.
He has earned his rewards and as the stretch run of the season unfolds, I hope he keeps collecting sneakers.
