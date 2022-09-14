It was fall in New England and we were raking leaves on the university grounds. I was a student earning some spending money and my middle-aged co-worker was a full-time employee of the college.
In his slow, deliberate speech, Chet Szymanski answered my question. “Yeah, I always had a plan, until I got hit.”
That was the first of many times that I have heard that quote from a prizefighter, and it doesn’t matter who they are, or how successful they have been, they all have one thing in common. They all get hit frequently, and repeatedly in the head.
It was pretty obvious that my friend had been a fighter. He had the visible signs: scarring around the eyes, flattened nose, and cauliflower ears. He also had some cognitive impairment. We used to call that being “Punch Drunk,” and indeed, there was a medical term for the condition “Dementia Pugilistica” or “Punch Drunk Syndrome [PDS]. The disease is now named CTE or Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.
CTE is a progressive brain condition caused by repeated head injuries like concussions. Over time, there is a buildup of a protein named tau that normally stabilizes brain cells, but due to impacts on the brain the protein tangles and clumps together. This slowly kills cells called neurons. The clumped tau also spreads over time to other cells in the brain and makes it harder to function normally. A Nigerian-American neuropathologist Bennet Ifeakandu Omalu was the first to discover and publish his findings on CTE while working at the Allegheny County Coroner’s office in Pittsburgh, PA. Omalu became involved after the death of former Pittsburgh Steeler Mike Webster who was diagnosed post-mortem.
Those who play contact sports like football, hockey, soccer, and of course boxing, are at the most risk to develop the disease. Military veterans are also at risk if they have suffered head trauma. At this time, there is no cure or reversible treatment, and CTE is only diagnosed after death. The symptoms are diminished cognitive function, behavioral changes, mood disorders like severe depression, and motor impairment. Those afflicted can display aggression.
If you have had your bell rung a few times, don’t think that you will surely develop CTE, but repeated concussions over an extended period of time will put you at the higher risk. What is alarming is that the disease has now been diagnosed in younger athletes.
At 25 years old, former University of Missouri football player Michael Keck is the youngest person on record to die from the disease. Although Keck never went pro in his football career, his family and friends estimated that he spent 16 of his 25 years on the football field. He loved the game. He suffered multiple concussions, and after finally consulting doctors, he decided to quit. However, his physical problems did not go away once he left the field, they got worse. He suffered from headaches and severe mood shifts. In 2012, he was hospitalized for a bacterial infection and passed away shortly thereafter. A biopsy of Keck’s brain showed it to be pockmarked and deformed, hallmark signs of CTE.
It didn’t take me long to look up the pro record of Chet Szymanski, who also fought under the name of Chet Simms. He started in Philadelphia in 1939 winning nine out of his first ten fights. WWII broke out which interrupted his promising pro career, but he boxed while serving his country in the war effort. After discharge, Chet tried a comeback in 1947, but would only win one of seven bouts. In his last professional bout in 1949, he was knocked out by undefeated heavyweight Phil Berman at the Valley Arena in Holyoke, Mass.
Now and again, I think about my friend Chet, and wonder how his life played out. Always friendly, the university allowed him to take a couple of courses. He loved history. I asked him about his boxing and one day he brought in some newspaper clippings about his fights. I remember his expression, and the fire in his eyes recalling details of his battles in the ring. This was a guy who had heard the roar of the crowd, who stood in the spotlight, and put his life on the line in competition, but at a cost to his health. He never expressed any regrets.
It is a healthy addiction, the desire to compete, the willingness to be in the arena. The feeling is so strong, so driven, that often we ignore the risk. Just one more game we say. We can’t help it.