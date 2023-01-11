So, you think you are a crack shot? Do you have the stamina and wrought-iron strength to fire a rifle every five seconds, eight hours a day, for 12 consecutive days?
Such a marathon would mean the firing of more than 72,000 shots, and the physical toll on your jolted arms and shoulders would test any man’s endurance.
But that was exactly what Adolph “Ad” Toepperwein did in 1907 to set a world record. Not just the firing of a rifle, but he was shooting at targets, more specifically, small wooden cubes 2 1/4 inches thick, tossed high in the air. He seldom missed, in fact only nine times, for the startling average of .999875872.
Toepperwein was born in 1869 in San Antonio, Texas. His father was a gunsmith serving the roving buffalo hunters, and the other self-reliant citizens of the town. The young Toepperwein naturally learned to squeeze off a well-aimed shot at a tender age. At age ten, he had a rifle and a shotgun. Watching Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show with his friends, he thought enough of his own ability to brag that someday he would outshoot the great Dr. W. F. Carver, star marksman with the show. Carver, the best shot of the day, had set a record of 5,500 consecutive aerial targets shot without a miss.
As Adolph matured his skill and reputation grew. By age 20, he was a vaudeville performer sharpshooting bullet-hole pictures of Indians, cowboys, and Uncle Sam onto targets. He was hired by the Winchester Repeating Arms Company as an exhibition shooter, and he toured the country as people thronged to see him shoot set-up and thrown targets. We have all seen it in the movies, but he was one of the few people in history who could actually shoot a hole through a tossed coin.
In 1902, Adolph met Elizabeth Servaty, who was working in the Winchester factory in New Haven, Conn. They were married a year later. Ad was giving his young bride a shooting lesson when she shot a tin can and told her husband that she “plinked it.” Adolph proclaimed her a natural, and from that day forward Elizabeth was known as “Plinky” Toepperwein.
Within a short time, “Plinky” was shooting one-inch pieces of chalk from between her husband’s fingers and empty shells off his fingertips. They first appeared as a husband-and-wife act at the St Louis World’s Fair in 1904, and began a 40-year touring career. Known as “The Fabulous Topperweins” or just “The Tops,” they would shoot targets while standing on their heads or lying on their backs. They could break two targets simultaneously, one in front and one behind, with the aid of a mirror.
Elizabeth would be the first woman in the United States to qualify as a national marksman with the military rifle, and the first woman to break 100 straight targets at trapshooting, a feat she repeated more than 200 times. No less than Annie Oakley said, “Mrs. Top, you’re the greatest shot I’ve ever seen.”
In December of ‘06, Adolph, who greeted everyone by saying, “How is your trigger finger?”, announced that he was going after Doc Carver’s endurance record. Skeptics gathered at the San Antonio Fairgrounds a year later to witness the attempt. Using three Winchester .22 rifles, Toepperwein shot at 6,500 blocks, and did not miss even once. On the second day, he missed the 8,000th block, but then went on to continue his amazing accuracy. By the end of the eighth day, Ad had fired at 50,000 cubes, shot wide on only four, and established a phenomenal straight run record of 15,561.
Then, fresh block tossers were brought in; more ammunition was carted to the site, and the three rifles cleaned and loaded. [They were rotated every 500 shots.] Everything was ready to proceed for the ninth day, but during the night Ad had suffered wracking muscular cramps and had slept uneasily. “I had weird nightmares in which I had to hit sky-high blocks with a gun that dribbled bullets from the barrel.”
Yet, at the appointed time, he was there, gun in hand, head up waiting for the thrower to begin tossing them up. At the 12th day, utterly exhausted, he finished the day before he collapsed. Before he quit, he fired at his 72,500th target, breaking it. That was his 72,491st hit. The mark he set still stands.
Plinky Toepperwein died at her home in San Antonio in 1945, her beloved husband at her side. Adolph continued performing until 1951 when he retired. He passed away in 1962. No doubt, at the end he said, “Keep your powder dry.” Those were his parting words to everyone he knew, and they are engraved on his tombstone.
