Joey Franchise. That is the name given to Cincinnati Bengals’ brilliant young quarterback Joe Burrow by a very prominent member of the “Who Dey” nation. Ken Anderson knows something about quarterback play. Anderson was the signal caller for the Bengals from 1971-1986, was NFL MVP in 1981, and led Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl appearance against Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers that year.
That was Super Bowl XVI, and for quarterback students it presented the opportunity to watch the finest pair in the game at that time. Both were high completion percentage/low interception passers, and each had a good day statistically, but Montana bested Anderson 26-21. The difference was that Anderson was intercepted twice that day and Montana zero.
Both were developed by Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh who personally scouted Anderson at tiny Augustana College. It was by accident, as he was there to look at someone else. “ Anderson was the second biggest guy on the field,” said Walsh. “ The only guy bigger was the fella with the tall hat in the other team’s band.”
Walsh would contrast the two quarterbacks before the big game. “Anderson throws from a firmer base; he’s more muscular, and he has a stronger arm. Montana’s a lithe, quick, almost sensuous-moving athlete. He throws on the run while avoiding a pass rush, and he doesn’t have to be totally set. Both of them perform well under stress.”
Anderson is considered by many to be one of the best players not yet elected to the Hall of Fame. He led the league in passer rating four times, in completion percentage three times, and passing yards twice. His focus and attention to detail was legendary with his teammates.
Former Bengal guard Dave Lapham was asked about what he learned from Anderson from rooming with him on the road. “Clean linens,” he said. “He’s very neat, very meticulous; my wife loved that I roomed with him. He taught me to pick up after myself. He’s the kind of guy who always hangs his socks on a hanger. Nothing’s ever out of place. He’s computerlike in everything that he does, and to my mind, no one dropping back could recognize his progression of receivers downfield like him.”
It would seem that Burrow has the attributes of both Montana and Anderson. He can drop back and throw from the pocket or elude the rush and throw on the run. And, as evident from the Bengals’ close playoff victories over Tennessee and Kansas City, Joey Franchise can handle the pressure.
Ken Anderson, recovering this month from spinal fusion surgery three weeks ago, agrees with that appraisal. He should know. In addition to his playing career, Anderson called the plays for his quarterback successor at Cincinnati Boomer Esiason, and as quarterback coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers he developed Ben Roethlisberger.
“From his poise, his accuracy, his arm strength, his delivery, and his leadership, Joe is the whole package,” said Anderson.
Of course. Ken Anderson is rooting for his old team to win their first super bowl. I don’t have a pick. I’m just hoping for a close game.
It doesn’t take much to make me happy. I get excited when I get socks for Christmas. But I won’t put them on hangers.
Mike Wood is a correspondent for The Daily Advance.