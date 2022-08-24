When Satchel Paige made his major league debut for the Cleveland Indians in 1948, he was 42 years old.
When he last pitched in the majors, he was 59 years old throwing three shutout innings for the Kansas City Athletics against the Boston Red Sox. When asked if he was nervous, or had any doubts before all the big games he appeared in, he had the same short answer: “I always knew I could pitch.”
That answer is pregnant with meaning. You can deduce from his longevity that he loved to pitch, and was always confident that he could get batters out.
Much the same can be said of William Francis Lee, born December 28, 1946, in Burbank, California. Lee made it quickly to the majors with the Boston Red Sox in 1969, and played with Boston for 10 years before finishing his career with the Montreal Expos (1979-82). During all that time, Bill Lee was a constant quote machine for the media, a lovable eccentric who, nonetheless, was extremely talented and productive. Three years in a row, he won 17 games pitching in Fenway Park which was considered death to lefthanders.
When the young Lee first visited Fenway, he looked out to left field and saw the “Green Monster” wall just 310 feet away, as reassuring as having a buzzard perched on your shoulder. Lee thought it might be a temporary structure. “Do they leave it there during the game?” he asked hopefully.
While Lee was winning games, he was also gaining fans with his progressive thinking which went against the stodgy, button-down conservative hierarchy of baseball. He was fined when he admitted to sprinkling marijuana on his organic buckwheat pancakes saying that it made him “impervious to bus fumes” when he jogged to the ballpark. Beer sponsors were not happy when he said that alcohol was a much more dangerous drug than the green herb.
He was dubbed the “Spaceman” because of some of his otherworldly comments, but he didn’t like to give pat answers. He said, “In baseball, you’re supposed to sit on your (butt), spit tobacco, and nod at stupid things.” He wanted the game to be more “organic,” no artificial turf, no designated hitters. In his words, his first responsibility was to “Mother Earth.”
He angered politicians by calling Boston a “racist city” over the school busing policies, and called his puffy-cheeked manager Don Zimmer a “gerbil,” then defended him saying he had called Yankees manager Billy Martin a “no-good dirty rat and Zimmer was not that way. He’s given his whole life to baseball.”
Through it all he worked at his craft. He never had the blazing fastball, but the “southpaw in a northpaw world” got by with an assortment of curves and sliders. When the speed limit in Massachusetts was lowered, a TV ad advised drivers to not exceed Bill Lee’s fastball, 55 miles per hour. He developed a lob pitch he called the “Leephus.” He used it to shut out the White Sox in the rain in a crucial game of the 1975 pennant race.
Traded to Montreal, we saw him often in spring training in West Palm Beach. His love of the game was obvious. He freely joked and talked with us fans as he shagged fly balls in the outfield catching them behind his back.
The years after the major leagues have been nomadic, but he never stopped pitching. He was the player-manager of the Winter Haven (Florida) Super Sox of the Senior Professional Baseball Association where he told the players, “The only rule I got is if you slide, get up.” He’s pitched in independent leagues and senior leagues both north and south of the border. Eventually settling in Vermont, he founded “The Old Bat Company” which makes maple, ash, and yellow birch bats from “old-growth forest.”
In 2014, Bill signed a one-game contract with the San Rafael Pacifics. He pitched a complete game, defeating the Maui Na Nakoa 9-4, becoming at age 65, the oldest player to win a professional game, breaking the record he set two years earlier.
You may have seen the news story that on August 19, Lee collapsed while warming up to pitch for the Savannah Bananas. He was not breathing, but saved by the quick work of medical personnel at the scene. Coming to, he was talking about how he could throw his changeup better. He walked off the field to a standing ovation.
There is a joke about two old friends, both former baseball players. The gentlemen wonder if there is baseball in heaven. One of the friends dies, and shortly thereafter he comes in a dream to his surviving buddy. “I’ve got good news and bad news for you my friend,” he says. “The good news is, yes, we have baseball in heaven. The bad news is you’re pitching next Tuesday.”
I think that outcome would be just fine with Bill Lee.