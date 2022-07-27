Daniel Vogelbach made his New York Mets debut against the San Diego Padres the other night. It was a good night for the first baseman/designated hitter who was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to a pennant contender.

He got the first Mets base hit, and later on would chug around the bases for a run. I say “chug” because Dan is six-foot, 270 pounds, and has the silhouette of an Irish bartender. He stretches the limit of his baseball uniform, and looks like a guy who just finished a tough shift at the plant. But there is no doubt about it, the kid can hit a baseball.