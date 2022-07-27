Daniel Vogelbach made his New York Mets debut against the San Diego Padres the other night. It was a good night for the first baseman/designated hitter who was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to a pennant contender.
He got the first Mets base hit, and later on would chug around the bases for a run. I say “chug” because Dan is six-foot, 270 pounds, and has the silhouette of an Irish bartender. He stretches the limit of his baseball uniform, and looks like a guy who just finished a tough shift at the plant. But there is no doubt about it, the kid can hit a baseball.
Watching Vogelbach brought to mind a “heavy” hitter of yesteryear by the name of Robert Roy Fothergill who was an outstanding slugger. “Fats” Fothergill batted .325 over 12 major league seasons (1922-1933) mostly with the Detroit Tigers. He was listed at 5-foot-10, 259 pounds, and struggled with his weight his entire career. However, in his mind, the more weight he carried, the better he hit.
Under unrelenting pressure from his manager to lose weight, Fothergill was always frustrated. “Detroit pays me to hit. I can’t hit if I ain’t got the power and I ain’t got the power if I don’t eat. And when I eat what I like I get fat. When I diet, I don’t hit. So what in the blazes am I going to do?”
Things came to a head in 1928. Fothergill got off to a slow start with his weight at 239, but manager George Moriarty wanted him down to 210 under the threat of fines. Protesting a called third strike by umpire Bill Guthrie, Fats took a bite out of the left arm of the umpire. Moriarty suspended the weight loss program saying, “A ballplayer who will eat an umpire must be hungry or something.”
Bob’s weight ballooned, but so did his production. His teammates kidded him. One said, “If you get much fatter, the fans will begin to think you are the understudy for the Graf Zeppelin.”
Fothergill carried his weight well. He was an above average fielder with a strong arm. He also had surprising footspeed, stealing 42 bases in his career which included a steal of home. As the story goes, Moriarty was explaining to his players that stealing home was as easy as stealing any other base. Fothergill piped up, saying “I’ll teach these guys!” He promptly tripled and then on the next pitch stole home plate. He was very agile, and on at least one occasion he did a complete flip coming down to land on home after a long blast into the bleachers.
Extremely popular with the fans, “The People’s Choice” is what rooters called him in Detroit. Not just for his hitting, but his open personality, a Midwesterner who didn’t put on airs. He was also popular because of his very human struggles with his weight, a shortcoming that the average person could relate to.
He played with great enthusiasm and flair, clearly enjoying what he was doing. He carried a handsome suitcase around the American League that had his initials, “R.R.F” in big letters. When asked what they stood for, he would always reply “For Runs Responsible For.”
The Sherlock Holmes of forgotten ballplayers, Lee Allen, wrote, “He was one of of the last of those rare spirits who appeared to play for the fun of it, and he seemed able to extract the fullest amount of pleasure from life. After the game, you could find him with a thick porterhouse steak and a seidel of beer, and he would chuckle to himself and mumble out of the side of his mouth, “Imagine getting paid for a life like this!’”
Toward the end of his career, Detroit sold Fothergill to the Chicago White Sox. Taking it all in good humor, he made a bet with 51 different friends that he would get a hit the first time up in his new uniform. Several days later all 51 received identical telegrams: “Pay up. I singled to left.”
Bob Fothergill was a very good ballplayer, and a great character. He should always be remembered.