I remember the first time I heard about Frank Selvy. I was shooting baskets with my Uncle Jack, he of the clever jump-hook shot, and we were talking about Wilt Chamberlain, who had just set a National Basketball Association record by scoring 100 points in a game against the New York Knicks. A remarkable achievement that still stands as the single-game record in pro basketball. At that time, Wilt was just about unstoppable, and to a 12-year-old, all he had to do was stand under the basket and drop the ball in. Then my uncle told me about Frank Selvy, not a giant, but a guard like me, a shooter, who had scored 100 points in a college game. I had to learn more.
Frank Selvy (b. 11/9/1932) was raised in Corbin, Kentucky, and was an all-state high school basketball player who wanted to go to the University of Kentucky. Kentucky Coach Adolph Rupp thought he was too short, and too small a frame, and refused him a scholarship. Then Selvy grew two inches and was named MVP of the Kentucky East-West high school all-star game, and Rupp changed his mind. However, by this time, Selvy had developed a relationship with coach Lyles Alley of Furman University. He went to play for the Purple Hurricanes in Greenville, SC.
At Furman in the Southern Conference from 1951-54, Selvy was simply spectacular. In 78 career games with Furman he averaged 32.5 points per game. His last two years he led the nation in scoring, and in his senior year he was named a first team All-American.
On February 13, 1954, Furman played Newberry College in Greenville. Coach Alley designated the game as “Frank Selvy Night,” and ordered his players to feed Selvy the ball to garner him more national attention. It was the first sporting event to be broadcast live on tv in South Carolina, and a caravan of Selvy family and friends made the six-hour trek to the packed Textile Hall as his mother had never seen him play a college game.
Selvy’s two-handed perimeter shot was known as the “Furman flea-flicker,” and that night he was hot. He made 41-66 attempts from the floor, and 18-of-22 foul shots for 100 points, the last two on a 40-foot heave at the buzzer, as Furman beat Newberry 149-95. This was well before the institution of the 3-point shot, and Selvy would estimate later that nine to 10 of his shots would be three points now. Selvy’s accomplishment is still the record for the NCAA in Division I play.
Selvy would play nine seasons in the NBA, interrupted by a stint in the Army. He was a two-time league all-star, but he possibly would trade his 100-point night for one shot that rimmed out in the 1962 finals. It was the seventh and deciding game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Selvy was the backcourt partner of high scoring Jerry West. Frank was the oldest player on the team. His teammates called him “Pops” and “Rivers,” as in “Ol’ Man River.” With 30 seconds left and the Celtics leading 100-98, Selvy tipped in a missed shot by West to tie the game.
After Boston’s Frank Ramsey missed a shot, the Lakers had the ball with five seconds left. After a timeout, Selvy inbounded the ball to Hot Rod Hundley who looked to pass to West for the final shot, but he was blanketed by K.C. Jones. Hundley turned and passed to Selvy, open along the left baseline. Selvy rose and released the 15-foot jumper, a shot from a spot he loved, that he would make eight times out of ten. It looked good in the air, but it hit both sides of the rim, teetered out, and Bill Russell grabbed the rebound. The Celtics would win in overtime.
If the shot had gone in, it would have snapped the string of Celtic championships. Instead, the dynasty continued. After the game, Selvy sat on the bench in his bare feet, smoking a cigarette. His teammates tried to cheer him up, talking about the two points he made to tie the game, but he took no consolation. One of his teammates said, “Hell, think of the shots we all missed.”
“Yeah,” Selvy said, “but I missed the big one.”
After retiring as a player, he coached at Furman, and then worked in sales for the St. Joe Paper Co. for 25 years. Enjoying a long retirement in the Greenville area, he still responds with equanimity, an evenness in temperament, regarding the highs and lows of his basketball career. “It is nice to be remembered for something,” he said.
In victory or defeat, Frank Selvy was, as Teddy Roosevelt would say, “the man in the arena.”