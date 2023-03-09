For the baseball fan, this is the best time to be in south Florida. The weather is perfect and many of the major league teams are conducting their spring training.
The atmosphere is loose and relaxed. Hope and renewal is in the air. From the raw rookies striving to make an impression, to the aging veterans trying to hang on, there is an optimism that comes with the promise of opportunity. There is competition, but for the most part it is congenial, as the athletes work on the complicated skills that have to be perfected to play major league baseball. It was not always that way.
In 1917, the John McGraw-led New York Giants were training in Marlin, Texas. Not far away, the Detroit Tigers, managed by Hughie Jennings, were training in Waxahachie.
At that time, it was not customary for the teams to play each other, but there was such widespread interest that it was decided that they would play a series of games, opening in Dallas and touring up through Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
The Giants were the personification of their leader McGraw. His very walk across the field was a “challenge to the multitude.” His players were less finesse, more knock-down and drag-out fighters, often in the most literal sense. They welcomed the chance to play against the most heralded player in the game, Ty Cobb of the Detroit Tigers.
Cobb was at the pinnacle of his blazing career, a fierce competitor who was not popular with other players, not even his own teammates. He was a loner, fueled by an anger and contempt for his opponents, or anyone who would get in his path to success.
It was the habit of the Giants to verbally ride their opposition, so when Cobb came on the field barely in time for the opener in Dallas, Arthur Fletcher, the Giant shortstop, yelled: “Who do you think you are, you bum?”
And Charlie Herzog, Giant captain and second baseman said in mock reproof: “Why, Mr. Fletcher! Don’t you know all these people (over 10,000 fans) are out here today just to see the great Ty Cobb? He’s the star. He’s got to be late!”
McGraw and the Giants continued to hurl insults at Cobb, who was hit on the right shoulder in his first plate appearance by New York pitcher Jeff Tesreau. As he threw his bat away, Cobb snarled, “All right, if that’s the way you want to play, I’ll take care of you next time.” That meant that in his next at-bat Cobb would drag bunt and step on the pitcher as he went to cover first base.
On the field, Herzog challenged Cobb to steal second base. “If you’ve got any guts, come on down here!” Cobb went on the second pitch. Lew McCarty, the Giant catcher, had anticipated the steal and called a pitchout. His throw to Herzog had Cobb beaten by a yard or more. Cobb leaped high into Herzog, his spikes cutting the inside of the fielder’s leg above the knee. Runner and baseman sprawled on the field, clawing and punching. It took players, umpires, and policemen to separate them and they were ordered from the game.
It didn’t end there. That evening, Cobb and McGraw had an altercation in the lobby of the Oriental Hotel, where both teams were quartered. The Giant manager challenged Cobb to fight, but Ty kept his temper and walked away. Later, both teams were at dinner when Cobb, eating alone as he always did, looked up to find Herzog standing at his table. “What’s the number of your room?” Herzog asked. Cobb told him.
“I’ll be up at ten o’clock,” Herzog said “I’ll bring Heinie Zimmerman with me and you can have one of your players there. You can have Harry Tuttle to referee.”
Stripped to the waist, they fought for about five minutes in the hotel room. Herzog knocked Cobb to his knees with his first punch, but Cobb got up and battered him until Tuttle called an end to the fight. Herzog, his nose bloodied and both eyes blackened, was satisfied. At least he had avenged the spiking by knocking Cobb down.
Cobb wisely left the series and finished his training elsewhere. His departure eased the situation somewhat, but the two teams continued to scuffle. In Wichita, Kansas, Bobby Jones, the Tiger third baseman, hip checked Fletcher as he was headed to third with a triple. Fletcher chased Jones down and slugged him. A day later, Willie Mitchell, a Detroit pitcher, turned Zimmerman’s cap around with a fast ball and Heinie threw his bat at him. Wherever they played, it was a cinch that sometime during the afternoon, there would be cops on the field to stop a potential riot.
John B. Foster, secretary of the Giants and in charge of transportation for both teams, took precautions to see there was no more fighting after dark. He had their special train set up with the baggage car in the middle, separating the players in their Pullmans.
After the tour closed in Kansas City, a postcard was mailed to Cobb. It bore the signatures of all the Giant players and the message read: “It’s safe to rejoin your club now. We’ve left.”
It was long ago and far away, and the players of that era were cast in a different mold. It was also probably the only time that Ty Cobb chose discretion over valor.