For the baseball fan, this is the best time to be in south Florida. The weather is perfect and many of the major league teams are conducting their spring training.

The atmosphere is loose and relaxed. Hope and renewal is in the air. From the raw rookies striving to make an impression, to the aging veterans trying to hang on, there is an optimism that comes with the promise of opportunity. There is competition, but for the most part it is congenial, as the athletes work on the complicated skills that have to be perfected to play major league baseball. It was not always that way.