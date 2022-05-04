A friend of mine used to be a season ticket holder for the Norfolk Admirals. Jeff wouldn’t remember much about the stick handling, passing, or goals. For him, it was all about the hard checks, collisions, and the fights. “If I want to see ice skating, I’ll go see the Ice Capades, or Disney on Ice,” he would say. In other words, my friend didn’t go to the games to see artistic expression. It wasn’t hockey if it didn’t have high-sticking, poke-checking, slashing, and crashing into the boards.
Fred Shero, coach of the early 1970s Philadelphia Flyers, known as the “Broad Street Bullies,” summed up the hockey creed succinctly when he said, “If you can’t beat ‘em in the alley, you can’t beat ‘em on the ice.” His captain, Bobby Clarke, said it even better. “You take the direct route to the puck, and you arrive in ill humor.”
The sport isn’t just rough, it is dangerous, sometimes mayhem on ice. The players are carrying sticks, colliding with each other at speeds of 40 mph. They have sharpened steel blades on their feet, and the hard rubber puck, propelled at 100 mph can be a lethal projectile.
Football has changed their rules. Quarterbacks and receivers are so protected that Tom Brady calls the passing game, “Like taking candy from a baby.” I can’t even tell you what a legal tackle is anymore. Basketball has softened too. You can get what they call a “flagrant two” for pushing a guy and be ejected from the game. But hockey stays relatively the same with very few rule changes. It is still basically knock the puck off the player, or knock the player off the puck. The penalty boxes are still filled up.
Hockey has its share of broken bones, torn muscles, and concussions. But for the most common calamity you just have to see a player smile during the game. I don’t think there are two complete sets of teeth in the whole league. National Hockey League dentists are the unsung and unknown heroes of the sports world. Each team keeps a full time dentist on staff, often seated a few rows behind the bench.
I wish the following story was atypical, but it is not. On December 21, 2007, Tampa Bay Lightning winger Craig MacDonald stepped in front of an elevated slap shot that instantly plowed a grisly, bloody, and impossibly wide swath of carnage through his lips, gums and tongue, turning nine teeth into dust. He spat out the puck to reveal a fractured lower gum line, and a tongue hanging by a thread.
Team doctors sewed him up as best they could that night with 75 sutures, and sent him home for the “worst night of my life.” The next morning he got to the office of the Lightning dentist Gil Rivera, who after cleaning the wreckage saw four dangling exposed nerves. He immediately had to do six root canals that day. Over the next four months, on off days and between games, MacDonald would spend over 50 hours in Rivera’s dental chair. In all that time he missed only one game. He would go on to a 16-year career, study at Harvard, and is an investment consultant in Nova Scotia. About his traumatic injury he says, “That’s just hockey, right?”
Players will tell you that Lesson No. 1 in hockey is that sooner or later everyone answers to the dentist. Many players lose the same teeth over and over again. Rivera calls them “Humpty Dumpties.” San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns lost his first front tooth from a high stick at age 16 just a day after getting his braces off. Knowing that his mom had spent a fortune with the orthodontist, he was worried that she might knock his other front tooth out when she found out. The game took care of that in no time, creating that gap-toothed look sported by so many players. In 2017, the Sharks gave away Gap-Toothed Brent Burns Grills to fans as an in-game promotion. His mom, though, still kids him constantly that she wants that braces money back.
As a young lad, I was a poor skater, and a friend suggested I stuff magazines in my pants as pads and try my hand as a goalie. After about five minutes of play, a shot hit me square in a more vulnerable spot of the male anatomy. I walked off the frozen pond never to return. I became a gym rat. When it was too cold to play outside on the schoolyard, the kindly head custodian Percy Parisi let me practice my jump shot inside the elementary school gymnasium.
I kept my teeth, and I have never regretted my decision.