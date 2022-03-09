“Is there anything that can evoke spring better than the sound of the ball smacking into the pocket of the big mitt, the sound of the bat as it hits the horsehide? For me, almost everything I know about about spring is in it, the first leaf, the first jonquil, the maple tree, the smell of grass upon your hands and knees, the coming into flower of April. The wooden bleachers in a small town baseball park, that resinous, sultry and exciting smell of old dry wood.”
Those words are from a letter by the great North Carolina writer Thomas Wolfe who loved the game of baseball as part of the whole weather of our lives, the millions of memories of America. Romantic words that I prefer to read rather than the cold realities of the game today that can make it hard to love.
Major League Baseball is in trouble, it is suffering. Not from a lack of sluggers, strong-armed pitchers, or speed burners on the base paths, but from terminal stubbornness. Those in charge of baseball, the owners, claim they are trying to save it, but the patient is dying on the operating table. The tombstone should read, “Here Lies Baseball — Negotiated to Death.”
But I don’t want to talk about collective bargaining agreements, revenue sharing or luxury tax. No, I want to remember the blessings of the game that have carried me through to the final innings of my own life.
First, I love the baseball diamond, a field of green, a place of dreams. I have never been unhappy at the ballpark. I like to look down and see the same geometry my grandfather saw.
I like the home team, home runs, and infield chatter. I like shortstops that can go into the hole, third basemen that can barehand a bunt, and second sackers that stand in against the runner while turning the double play.
I like the national anthem, organ music, cheering fans, and vendors hawking scorecards, “You can’t tell the players without a scorecard!”
I like Little Leaguers in their first uniforms, imitating the mannerisms of their heroes, trading bubble gum cards in the schoolyard.
I like the attitude of players like Ernie Banks, who said “It’s a great day for a ballgame; let’s play two.” Or Stan “The Man” Musial, who said it was the biggest thrill “just to put on the uniform every day.”
I hate analytics. I like old managers who play a hunch, and send up a pinch hitter who hasn’t had a hit in a month. I like raw rookies, grizzled veterans, utility players, and third-string catchers.
I like the Bambino, Big Six, Ol’ Satch, the Iron Horse, the Commerce Comet, Shoeless Joe, and Teddy Ballgame. And if you are too young to know those names “you can look it up” as Casey Stengel advised.
Let me watch the aging pitcher with fading stuff get one more out just on grit and determination. Let me see the half-crazy relief pitcher come in to close the deal.
I love minor league promotions like the one I heard in a Florida stadium. The public-address announcer barked out the license plate for a Buick Electra and asked the owner to come to the information booth. He had just won a free car wash for winning the “Dirtiest Car in the Lot Contest.” I laughed for a long time.
I agree with Humphrey Bogart who said, “A hot dog at the ballpark is better than a steak at the Ritz.”
A poet said that time spent at the ballpark didn’t count against your life span. No one could age at the ballpark. You got younger, not older. Some complain that the game is too slow. Not for me. I’ve never been in a hurry to leave the game in my whole life. If I want to hurry, I’ll go to the airport.
Give me some peanuts and Cracker Jack, and I will sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” And I don’t care if I never get back.