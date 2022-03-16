Mid-March of 1969 found me traveling to New York City with college friends for the St Patrick’s Day parade. Held every year since 1762, the parade and festivities could be compared to Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras in New Orleans. As a prelude to the parade, we found our way to Jack Dempsey’s Restaurant that was located on Broadway between 49th and 50th in Manhattan. The restaurant had been a landmark since it was opened by the former heavyweight champion in 1934.
“Dempsey is usually there,” said Deadeye, one of my cohorts who attended Fordham University, and knew the city well. “He likes to sit in the front and greet customers.”
With the holiday falling on a Saturday, the crowds were even bigger than normal, and the restaurant was packed. Customers were four rows deep at the bar attempting to get a mug of green beer. I had doubted my friend, but the Champ was there, dressed in suit and tie, sitting by the front window. He was 74 years old then, kindly like a favorite uncle. It was hard to imagine him as the “Manassa Mauler” capable of so much fury and violence inside the boxing ring.
Then, I looked up at the painting that took up almost the entire wall behind the bar. Dempsey and Willard, by artist James Montgomery Flagg, was commissioned by Dempsey and completed in 1944. Six feet high and 19 feet long, the work commemorated the heavyweight championship fight of July 4th, 1919. Held outdoors in Toledo, Ohio, in 110-degree heat, the crowd was estimated at over 100,000. The painting captured it all, the massive crowd, and the size of the giant Jess Willard, who towered over Jack Dempsey and outweighed him by 70 pounds. Willard, the reigning champ is standing tall and moving toward Dempsey who is in a slight crouch like a sleek timber wolf about to attack a massive ox.
Jess Willard had knocked out Jack Johnson in 26 rounds in 1915 in Havana, Cuba to win the heavyweight crown. He had actually killed a fighter in the ring in 1913 with a right uppercut that caused a brain hemorrhage. Willard thought he might do the same to Dempsey, and urged that an insurance policy be taken out to protect him from liability. Dempsey even admitted his fear of being seriously hurt prior to the fight.
Willard, age 37, underestimated Dempsey, who at age 24 was in the best condition of his life. Not only did he have punching power, but incredible speed to match. If you Youtube the grainy black and white film, it is hard to keep up with the Dempsey flurry of punch combinations.
Willard had an 83 inch reach, and thought he could keep the challenger at a distance, but halfway through the first round Dempsey got inside and landed a left jolt to the jaw and then, in seconds, he loosed the most devastating combination of punches in boxing history. He crashed a right hook and a left hook into Willard’s body and a short right to the mouth. Then a full left hook to the cheekbone crashed on Willard’s face. It was Dempsey’s best punch, what he called his “whirl-powered shovel hook.” The blow fractured Jess Willard’s cheekbone in thirteen places.
Willard went down and the bout should have been stopped, but it wasn’t. He struggled slowly to his feet. He asked no quarter, and Dempsey gave him none. Another left hook dropped Willard a second time and hammered sixth teeth out of his mouth. Dempsey would knock Willard down five more times in the first round. He was moving in and out of consciousness, and knew he was going to be defeated unless, as he said later, “I landed a lucky blow.”
Somehow, Willard survived the first round, and two more. His courage was remarkable, but his corner threw in the towel before the bell for round four. Jack Dempsey was the new champion. He would hold the title through the roaring 20’s, the decade when he and Babe Ruth were the biggest American sports figures.
When James Flagg took the commission to do the painting, he was already quite celebrated. It was Flagg that created the famous World War I recruiting poster of Uncle Sam pointing with the caption, “I Want YOU for the U.S.Army.” Dempsey invited Willard to the dedication of the painting in 1944, but Jess declined to attend, saying, “I saw enough of you 25 years ago.”
Dempsey’s Broadway Restaurant closed in 1974. Jack and his wife donated the painting to the Smithsonian National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. If you ever get the chance, go see the painting. It is an American treasure. I guarantee you will look at it for a long time.