If you had watched any of the entertainment features leading up to the Super Bowl last week, you may have seen former professional golfer Paige Spiranac.
The lovely athlete and model was hired as a special correspondent for the TV show “Inside Edition.” I happened to catch a segment where she was working out with the cheerleaders of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old Spiranac was an outstanding college golfer, but failed to earn her card on the LGPA. However, she has parlayed her looks, talent, and obvious charisma into a blossoming career.
Watching Paige swing a golf club brought back memories of the original golf pin-up girl Jeanne Carmen. Born in Paragould, Arkansas in 1930, young Jeanne picked cotton until running away from home at age 13. In New York City, she would become a dancer, a model, and appeared as a pin-up in several men’s magazines.
The first time she swung a golf club she was noticed by golf pro Jack Redmond who would teach her trick shots and become her manager. Along with her husband Sandy Scott, the three toured the country appearing at country clubs and county fairs. Jeanne’s top trick was to stack three golf balls on a tee (a tricky task in itself) and then smack the middle ball 220 yards while the top ball popped up into her hand, and the bottom ball stayed untouched on the tee.
Eventually landing in Florida, Jeanne became involved with organized crime figure Johnny Roselli. With movie-star looks and a fat bankroll, Roselli would lure Carmen to Las Vegas. Along with silent partners Meyer Lansky and Sam Giancana, Roselli owned the Tropicana Hotel. He set up Carmen at the Desert Inn where the two of them could hustle wealthy golf pigeons.
Golf scammers abounded in Vegas in the 1950s. There was 300-pound con man LaVerne Moore who called himself “The Mysterious Montague,” who made his name hustling two-handicapper Bing Crosby for five dollars a hole. Crosby used his full set of clubs while Moore played with a baseball bat, a shovel, and a rake. On the last hole he raked in a birdie putt.
Then there was Martin “Fat Man” Stanovich, who looked like a hippopotamus crouching over the ball, and had a hippo’s short-armed backswing. However, his steel nerves and miraculous short game made him more than a match for touring pros. After Ed Furgol outlasted Ben Hogan and Gene Littler to win the 1954 U.S.Open, Stanovich drained Furgol of every dollar he had won.
Another trickster was Ray Hudson, who beat crooner Dean Martin in a $35,000 round in which each man had to down a bottle of vodka. Martin never bothered to check Hudson’s Smirnoff bottle, which was filled with water.
But the most alluring golf hustler was Jeanne Carmen who could shoot 69 while wearing high heels and a bikini. A generation later, she might have been an LPGA star, but instead she was a mob moll taking games set up by her boyfriend Roselli. Gamblers didn’t mind losing to Carmen. They were distracted by her 36-25-36 figure more than the solid “thwack” she put on the ball.
Thankfully, it was Frank Sinatra that got Jeanne away from Roselli and brought her to Hollywood, Ca. Her sultry good looks, green eyes, and hour-glass figure would get her parts in numerous B-Movies such as “Guns Don’t Argue” and “The Monster Of Piedras Blancas.” Her relationship with Sinatra lasted through the years.
In 1960, Roselli and Giancana allegedly colluded with the CIA on a plot to kill Cuban president Fidel Castro. Nobody proved anything, but Johnny wound up stuffed into a steel drum found bobbing in the surf off Miami in 1976.
At some point, Jeanne feared for her safety. She moved to Arizona, abandoned her platinum-blonde hair, remarried and had three children. She lived an anonymous lifestyle. Her children grew up never knowing of her life in Hollywood, her relationships, even her close friendship with Marilyn Monroe. They didn’t even know about her life as a golf trick-shot artist.
Her son, Brandon James, would eventually write her biography which is titled, “Jeanne Carmen, My Wild, Wild Life.” Jeanne passed away in 2007. Her story has inspired a new legion of fans. She surely did have a wild, wild life.
