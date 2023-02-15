If you had watched any of the entertainment features leading up to the Super Bowl last week, you may have seen former professional golfer Paige Spiranac.

The lovely athlete and model was hired as a special correspondent for the TV show “Inside Edition.” I happened to catch a segment where she was working out with the cheerleaders of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old Spiranac was an outstanding college golfer, but failed to earn her card on the LGPA. However, she has parlayed her looks, talent, and obvious charisma into a blossoming career.