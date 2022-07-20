Last week, Jim Thorpe was reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon that were held in Stockholm, Sweden. His performance 110 years ago was so dominating that King Gustav V of the host country proclaimed him “the greatest athlete in the world.” His closest competitors were several hundred points behind even though Thorpe had to compete in mismatched shoes he got out of a trash can after his own track shoes were stolen.
Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York only to have his gold medals stripped for violation of Olympic amateurism rules. Thorpe had played some summer baseball for Rocky Mount of the Eastern Carolina League earning expense money, as little as $2 a game, while still a student at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania. This was in 1909-10, and it was a regular practice for college boys to play professionally to earn some money, except the other boys always used aliases. Thorpe used his real name, and he was punished for his honesty. His letter of appeal was rejected by the Amateur Athletic Union and and the International Olympic Committee and all his awards taken, but Thorpe said, “At least they couldn’t strip me of the King’s words.”
Wa-Tho-Huk was Jim’s birth name. It meant “flash lit by bright lightning,” or “bright path.” His parents were mixed, dad Irish, and mom Sac and Fox. When he came to Carlisle, he was a skinny youngster of 130 pounds, but he grew into 183 pounds of muscle, blue-steel ligaments, split-second reflexes, and a keen competitive brain. Glenn “Pop” Warner, his coach, wanted to keep him just for track, fearing he would be hurt in football. However, Thorpe convinced Warner to let him try to carry the ball in practice against the Carlisle defense. He “ran around, past and through them, not once, but twice.” He flipped the ball to his coach saying, “Nobody is going to tackle Jim.”
In 1911, Thorpe led the Carlisle Indians to an 11-1 record, and he gained national notice as a running back, defensive back, place kicker and punter. In 1912, he led the tiny school to the national collegiate championship scoring 27 touchdowns and scoring 224 points. A highlight that year was a 27-6 victory over Army. In that game, Thorpe’s 92-yard TD was nullified by a teammate’s penalty, but on the next play he rushed for a 97 yard touchdown.
Future President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who played against him in that game, remembered him in a 1961 speech: “Here and there, there are some people that are supremely endowed. My memory goes back to Jim Thorpe. He never practiced in his life, and he could do anything better than any other football player I ever saw.”
Being declared a professional in 1913, Jim signed with the New York Giants, and he played Major League Baseball until 1919. But football was always his favorite sport, and he was the cornerstone, the badly abused biggest attraction of pro football, mostly with the Canton Bulldogs. He carried the pro game through the decade of the 1920s on a pair of scarred and weary legs. He retired from professional football at age 41.
Jim Thorpe struggled to support his family after his athletic career ended. He worked various jobs, but mostly as an extra in the movies, often playing an Indian chief in Westerns. He suffered from alcoholism and he was pilloried by the public and the press. His treatment reminds me of the fate that befell the great heavyweight champion Joe Louis. Both could have been used better. Jim could have been placed by the government to help his people in Native American affairs. There should have been some job of status and responsibility. He should not have become a broken man living on five dollars a day as a movie extra.
The act that took Jim Thorpe’s medals could never be justified. Baseball and track and field are totally different. Thorpe was truthful when he maintained that all he got from summer baseball at Rocky Mount was barely enough to pay expenses. In those days, college players from all over the country played on summer teams, including hotel teams that payed far more cash than accrued to Thorpe. They were still held as clean, pure amateurs and passed for football, track, and other college sports.
But the “Bright Path” was a Native American and his medals were probably stripped because of his ethnicity. After all, Citizenship was not granted to all Native Americans until 1924.
We do a lot of great things in America. We do victory in sports great. We do pride and power great. We excel in creativity and problem solving, but we don’t do shame and restitution very well. We are not good at apology or empathy. We can do better.
The damage that was done to Jim Thorpe should have been repaired a long time ago.