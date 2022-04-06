It is that time of the year. If you are in a ballpark, or near one, or listening to your radio, you will hear the song “Centerfield.”
All you need to hear is that opening guitar riff that evokes the exuberance of a mad dash around third base, the rally inspiring hand claps, and you are hooked.
“Well, a-beat the drum and hold the phone
The sun came out today
We’re born again, there’s new grass on the field
A-roundin’ third and headed for home
It’s a brown-eyed handsome man
Anyone can understand the way I feel.”
John Fogerty, former front man for Credence Clearwater Revival, wrote and produced the song in 1985. A long time baseball fan, he was inspired to create “Centerfield” by watching a struggling team on TV. He imagined himself on the bench, yelling for the coach to put him in, just give him a chance, to let him show what he’s got.
Fogerty himself had been sitting on the bench music-wise. His first efforts as a solo artist were not successful, and he had taken a break from music for almost a decade.
Why the title “Centerfield?” Fogerty felt that all the game’s greats played that position. In his lyrics he pays tribute to Willie Mays, Ty Cobb, and Joe DiMaggio. Even a Shoeless Joe Jackson reference, when he writes, “Don’t say it ain’t so, you know the time is now.” To Fogerty, centerfield was “this mythical place.” It was the center of the universe, the land where the baseball gods roamed.
Fogerty and his song were enshrined in the baseball Hall of Fame in 2010. He is the first musician to ever be officially recognized by the institution. The song plays on a continuous basis at Cooperstown.
“Centerfield” celebrates the plea of every benchwarmer in history, from the Little to the Big Leagues. Yes, I love the classic “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” but that is about a guy wooing a gal on a trolley car, asking her to go to the game and munch on peanuts and Cracker Jack. “Centerfield” is about getting into the game, demanding to play, a call to arms to show what I can do.
“Put me in coach, I’m ready to play, today
Put me in coach, I’m ready to play, today
Look at me, I can be, centerfield.”
Recently I received a note from an acquaintance who sent me a picture of a beautiful baseball field with the Colorado mountains in the background. This is where his senior baseball league plays their games, and they are starting practice. I asked, “Can you use a 72-year-old utility man who can be a bullpen catcher?”
He responded, “Mike, if you can get out here, we will put you on the roster.”
Put me in, coach.