In October of 1969, St. Bonaventure University basketball coach Larry Weise wrote just three words on the locker room blackboard before the first practice of the season: “College Park, Maryland.”
The message was clear. The goal for the “Bonnies” was nothing less than to end up playing for the national championship at the Cole Field House in March of 1970.
Led by their All-American center, Robert Jerry Lanier Jr., the team would lose only one regular season game and with three straight victories in the NCAA tournament, they were the East regional champion and punched their ticket to the finals.
Unfortunately, with Bonaventure ahead by 20-plus points in the regional final, Lanier collided with Villanova’s Chris Ford and the resulting leg injury prevented the “Big Cat” from playing in the championship games. Without their dominant center, Bonaventure lost to Jacksonville and Artis Gilmore by the score of 91-83. The Dolphins were then defeated by UCLA in the national final.
Despite the disappointing conclusion to the season, the 1969-70 St. Bonaventure team remains as one of the great stories in college basketball history.
Founded by the Franciscan order in 1858, the school is located in a remote section of New York State in the town of Allegany. In 1970, the enrollment was only about 1,800 students and it is not much more than that now. To this day, Bonaventure is the smallest school to ever make it to the Final Four.
Bob Lanier grew up in a poor section of Buffalo, N.Y. In grammar school at age 11, he wore size 11 shoes but was deemed too clumsy to be an athlete. However, by his senior year in high school, he was all-state in basketball and recruited by 100 colleges. He chose Bonaventure as it was close enough to home for his parents to come to the games. They attended every game.
There was another reason. As Bob would describe later in life, his mother Nannette’s preaching at home was in line with the “Franciscan Way.”
“It was all about leaving a legacy, doing something to make a difference in peoples’ lives. The messaging I got at Bonaventure was exactly what I grew up with, what my mom and dad were telling me.”
Over his three years in college, Lanier averaged 27.5 points and 15.7 rebounds per game, both school records. He was drafted No. 1 by the pros and played 14 years, making the all-star team eight times. He excelled in an era of outstanding centers such as Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Willis Reed, Dave Cowens and Bill Walton.
The left-hander had a soft touch. His jump shot from 18-20 feet was as good as any guard, and he had an excellent hook shot. Plus, he was strong, and as tough as a Buffalo winter. About his heart, Chris Ford, who would ironically become his teammate on the Detroit Pistons, would say, “I’ve always admired him because he would still play with injuries (eight knee surgeries). He’s a guy who would do anything to win.”
Lanier would always stay in touch with his Bonaventure teammates: Point guard Billy “The Kid” Kalbaugh, Matt Gantt, Paul Hoffman, and Bubba Gary. He valued the friendships that developed at a small school. “You knew everybody, people called you by your first name.”
I experienced that in 1969 when my friend Andy Cristaldi, who played football at Bonaventure, introduced me to Bob. I shook the big guy’s hand and couldn’t help but notice his size 22 Florsheim wingtip shoes.
Bob Lanier didn’t just give the Franciscan message lip service, he started building his legacy during his NBA career. Involved in the community, Lanier won the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award which was given annually to a member of the NBA family who distinguishes himself in community service. A past president of the Players Association, Lanier had a life-long interest in children’s issues. He chaired the NBA’s Stay in School program, later renamed Read to Achieve, telling young people in countless speeches that “deciding to stay in school is the most important thing you will ever do in your life.”
Later in retirement, Bob became a special assistant to NBA Commissioners David Stern and then Adam Silver, and a global ambassador for the game of basketball. After a short illness, Lanier passed away last May at age 73.
A Hall of Famer, Bob Lanier’s one regret was never putting on a championship ring, either as a pro or from college. But he surely was a winner and a role model as a human being. The Franciscans would be proud. So would his mom.