I was talking to a gentleman the other day, age about 50, and I asked him if he still had his baseball glove from his youth. He did, and he said, “It’s at my house in my office on top of a bookshelf. I still put my hand in it, a short-fingered Rawlings. I was a second baseman. I could catch everything with that glove.”
I have asked that question countless times over the years, and I am no longer surprised when I get an affirmative answer. No other piece of sports equipment exerts quite the hold on us that the baseball glove does. Most anyone who has ever played the game remembers a favorite glove from his or her youth, the one you slung over the handlebars of your bike, or even stashed under your pillow. The mitt has almost a magical hold on us. You put your hand in it and start remembering.
George H.W. Bush, our 41st President, was a light hitting, but very good fielding first baseman at Yale University. During his term as the leader of our country, he kept his 45-year-old game glove in the drawer of his desk in the Oval Office. A player’s “gamer” is a sacred object.
In 2003, I wrote a feature story on the evolution of the baseball glove for The Daily Advance. As part of the story, I visited the home of Jim “Catfish” Hunter, the Hall of Fame pitcher, who grew up and lived in Hertford, NC. The Hunter family still had almost all of his gloves, dating back to high school, including the one he used when he pitched a perfect game in 1968. That glove is bronzed.
Players name their gloves. George Scott, former first baseman for the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, won several Gold Glove Awards during his career. George named his favorite game glove “Black Beauty.” After his retirement, at a sports memorabilia show in West Palm Beach, Fl., I asked George, “How is the Black Beauty?” He responded, “She is bronzed and sitting on my fireplace at home.” The fans waiting to get an autograph were startled. They thought I was asking about his wife.
Former players get emotional about their gloves. The day after my glove story appeared in the paper, the late Fred Fearing, the “Rose Buddy” came up to the offices of The Daily Advance to show me his MacGregor Ted Williams model glove he used when he played at Mt. Olive University. Fred was close to 90 years old then, and he got dewy-eyed smacking the pocket of the glove, and remembering his days as a college outfielder.
Players remember getting their first glove. Bill Mazeroski, winner of eight Gold Gloves for his work at second base for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was known as “The Glove.” “My uncle promised me that if I dug a hole for an outhouse he would buy me a glove. I dug the hole and he did, a three-fingered Rawlings Playmaker.”
It’s only leather, or in some cases leather with vinyl or nylon, but the glove somehow seems to come to life when you put your hand in it. It is pleasing to all five senses: looks good, smells good, feels good, sounds good (when the ball smacks the pocket) and tastes good (to your dog). Yes, that has happened to many of us.
The Rawlings factory has a fix-it shop where people send their gloves to be repaired. One day the shop’s operator Arthur Allen got a call from a crying woman who had let her child play with her husband’s beloved glove, and the family dog had chewed the thumb and little finger. “She asked if we could fix it, and we did,” said Allen, “although we had to mail the glove to her neighbor so her husband would never know. Her husband never did find out, and that lady kept calling me back just to thank me.”
Does our affection for our gloves go a little too far? Well, former Boston Red Sox outfielder Dwight Evans got in a little trouble when talking about his favorite glove. Interviewed by Sports Illustrated, Evans said, “A good glove is like a wife, I really feel that way. Uh-oh, my wife just heard me say that and gave me the look. You know what I mean, honey. A glove should always be there for you.” At the time, Dwight and his wife had been married 19 years, and he had had his oldest game glove for 14 years.
I still have the Wilson Jimmy Piersall model glove my father bought me in 1960. I saw an old Wilson catalogue and it retailed for about $10, not a small sum for a dad to spend in those days. In April, my wife Ann and I will be celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary. She is in perfect condition and has always been there for me, but my 62-year-old glove needs some new laces.
I could use some new parts as well.