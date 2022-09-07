No, it wasn’t a Rembrandt or a Van Gogh. It wasn’t a mansion or a private tropical island that just sold for 12.6 million dollars at a recent auction. It was a baseball card.

More specifically, a 1952 Topps Chewing Gum Company issue of New York Yankee-great Mickey Mantle. What made this card special was its relative rarity linked to its condition. It has a 9.5 mint grade which means that it has perfect centering, super sharp corners, vivid color, and sharp focus and register. In other words, it looks like it just came out of a pack 70 years ago.