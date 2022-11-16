On every level of football, the kicking game has never been so prominent.
On a recent Sunday, six NFL games were decided by field goals on the last play of the game. On the college level, University of Tennessee fans covered their eyes as kicker Chase McGrath drilled a 40-yard field goal last month to upset Alabama 52-49 as time expired. The boot gave the Vols their first win over the Tide in 16 years.
At our local high school level, most of the teams I have covered had kickers that contributed significantly to their teams’ success. Johnathan Akers of Northeastern and Jacori Sutton of Camden, both were excellent when given their opportunities. And I watched as sophomore kicker Luca Costanzo of Currituck High School kicked two field goals in a game against Pasquotank. One of those kicks was from 40 yards away, no chip shot for any kicker.
At one time, kicking was the most important aspect of offensive football. Booting the ball through the uprights via a drop kick was worth more than a touchdown in the late 1800s. A good long punter was prized as teams maneuvered for field position to try and score by a defensive safety.
The greatest of the early kickers was Pat O’Dea, the first All-American from the University of Wisconsin. The “Kicking Kangaroo,” as he was known by the sportswriters, accomplished a long list of amazing feats. He drop-kicked a 62-yard field goal one afternoon to beat Northwestern University. In New Haven, Connecticut, against Yale, he unloaded a punt that traveled just a shade under 100 yards. He started to kick a field goal against Minnesota, was trapped at his own 45-yard line, ran toward the sidelines, dropped the ball down in front of him, and kicking it as he ran full tilt, booted the ball 55 yards straight through the uprights. Keep in mind that these remarkable achievements were done when the football was shaped differently, more like a melon, and more difficult to kick for distance.
O’Dea was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1872, Pat followed his older brother Andy to the United States. Andy was the rowing crew coach at Wisconsin when Pat arrived on the Badger campus in 1896. He played little his first year, but from 1897-99 he became nationally famous as he kicked Wisconsin to victory after victory. He also played defensive safety as kickers were required to play a second position. An excellent punt returner, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound O’Dea ran with a deceptive, long, loping stride. In fact, for a short time, he held the world record for the 300-meter hurdles, set at a track meet at the university.
The game against the University of Chicago in Pat’s second year is the best illustration of the “Kangaroo’s” extraordinary athletic talents. He kicked a field goal of 50 yards, ran a punt back 50 yards for the longest gain of the day, and made three game-saving tackles while playing safety. Wisconsin won 28-3, causing Chicago coach Amos Alonzo Stagg to say angrily, “The poorer team won.”
Chicago sportswriter Finley Peter Dunne snapped back at Stagg, writing, “They’ve got a football team up at Madison, Wisconsin, ‘wid’ a kicker named Patsy O’ Dea, that ‘kin’ lick any bunch of Baptists that ‘iver kim’ out of a tank.”
After graduation, things didn’t go so well for Pat O’Dea. He passed the bar examination in Wisconsin but failed to make good as a lawyer. He turned to the real estate business in San Francisco and failed at that too. There was a reported indictment for embezzlement. After a hitch in WWI, Pat dropped out of sight and changed his name to Charles J. Mitchell, and even married under that name.
Then 16 years after he had deliberately destroyed the identity of Pat O’Dea, he told his wife his story. Mrs. O’Dea [or Mitchell] told the story to her husband’s boss Willis Walker, the owner of the lumber camp in California where Pat had been working. Walker, who by coincidence had played tackle for the U. of Minnesota against Wisconsin, questioned his employee about his football knowledge, and contacted the Madison “Capital Times,” who carried the ball from there.
Andy O’Dea, living in New York, told newspapermen that he received several letters from his rediscovered brother, and recognized the handwriting. “It’s Pat, all right. Besides, he mentioned incidents from our youth in Australia, which nobody except him and me could possibly know.”
Things moved swiftly after that. Pat was invited to attend reunions in Chicago and Milwaukee. He was the guest of honor at the big Wisconsin-Illinois Homecoming Day game at Madison. Thus, in 1934, more than 30 years after he had left the campus and 16 years after he had disappeared from the face of the earth, Pat O’Dea went home to the university that revered him as one of its greatest athletes. As strange a story as you could find in sports had ended at last.
On his death bed in 1962, Pat got a get-well letter from President John F. Kennedy. Yes, the truth is often much stranger than fiction.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.