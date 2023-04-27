When 16-year-old Carl Scheib made his debut with the Philadelphia Athletics in 1943, he became the youngest player to ever appear in an American League game.
The following year, Joe Nuxhall outdid young Carl when at age 15, he pitched two-thirds of an inning for the Cincinnati Reds of the National League.
It was almost 30 years ago when I met Scheib at a sports memorabilia show that was sponsored by the Philadelphia Athletics Historical Society. The former pitcher was reuniting with teammates Bobby Shantz, Eddie Joost, and Joe Astroth. It brought back fond memories for the big fellow, who told the story of his unique path to the major leagues.
Scheib grew up in the tiny town of Gratz, Pennsylvania, located upstate in the Lykens Valley. His dad Oliver had a small farm in the community of about 800 residents. The high school in Gratz had only 30 pupils and nobody could throw a baseball harder than Carl, who developed his ability by throwing to his brother Paul, the catcher on the team.
From the time he was a youngster, Scheib would go to Smeltz’ Grocery where a Mrs. Hannah Clark worked as a clerk. She liked the big, well-mannered boy who didn’t snoop around the store and stick cookies in his pocket. Sometimes Hannah would talk baseball with him, and she started going to some high school games where Carl pitched for his principal Lloyd Bellis from the time he was in the eighth grade.
Mrs. Clark also followed the Philadelphia A’s on radio, and she was a big fan of “The Tall Tactician” Connie Mack, the manager of the Athletics. She knew the major leagues were having trouble finding players because of World War II. She wondered if the 15-year-old phenom could help the A’s, but thought that the legendary manager would not listen to the recommendation of a woman.
Hannah decided to ask a traveling salesman, Al Grossman, who also loved baseball, to write a letter to Mack. He did just that, and to everyone’s surprise, the baseball patriarch answered the letter and requested that Carl come to Shibe Park for a tryout. On June 23,1942, Carl and his dad drove down to Philadelphia where the game that day was postponed by rain. However, the farm boy was allowed to throw in the bullpen for 10 minutes in a steady drizzle.
Mack was impressed with the kid’s stuff, but told him to go back to school for another year. Scheib was dismayed, but followed the advice of the respected skipper. The next year Carl talked his dad into letting him quit school and he reported back to the A’s. At first just a batting practice pitcher, Scheib pitched in an exhibition and pitched four scoreless innings, striking out seven. On Labor Day, he signed a full-fledged American League contract with the permission of his dad and debuted a few days later.
Here was a kid who had never eaten in a restaurant or stayed in a hotel room, and then he finds himself in a major league uniform pitching against the New York Yankees. Carl pitched in mop-up situations in 1943-44, and then he was taken by the Army. He reached Germany in 1946, as part of the first occupational troops after the war.
After discharge, Scheib returned to the A’s and developed into a very good pitcher as both a starter and reliever. At the age of 20, he won three games in a row, two by shutout, and the Philadelphia sportswriters started calling him the “Boy Wonder.”
The next year, a newly-married Scheib had his best season. The righthander won 14 games and batted .298. That was a bone of contention for Carl, as he thought he could have succeeded as an everyday player because of his hitting. In 1951, he hit .396 as a pitcher and pinch-hitter.
“I loved to hit,” said Scheib. “I wanted to play the outfield my latter years.”
In a game against the White Sox on May 28,1948, the pitcher-slugger hit a single, double, and a grand slam while giving up only one run on the mound. “I did a lot of pinch hitting, had quite a bit of success with it. Mr. Mack considered converting me into an outfielder. They talked about it every spring training, but by the time the season started they were always pretty short of pitchers and then put me back on the mound.”
The last years of his career were mostly an uphill struggle. Scheib was plagued by arm trouble and the A’s were not good. After baseball, Carl lived in San Antonio, Texas, working many years as a sales representative for car wash cleaning equipment.
Like so many players from his generation, Carl Scheib expressed his love for the game and a sincere appreciation for the opportunities he was given. He called it a privilege to have been a major leaguer. Quiet and modest, I think he still hadn’t changed much from the young boy that Hannah Clark knew at Smeltz’ Grocery, the boy who made it to the major leagues at age 16.
