When it comes to postseason baseball, the playoffs and the World Series, the talk is usually about the starting pitchers, and which team has the edge in that department.

Sometimes the big aces do dominate. Right away, I think of the Milwaukee Braves Lou Burdette beating the New York Yankees three times in the 1957 World Series, and Jack Morris pitching a 10-inning complete game to defeat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in the seventh game of the 1991 Series. Memorable performances by star players.