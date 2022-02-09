She probably won’t even get a mention this Sunday as Super Bowl LVI, but one of the most interesting personalities in the history of the Los Angeles Rams was Georgia Frontiere. She was the first female NFL owner, the controversial lady they called “Madame Ram.”
She inherited ownership of the Rams in 1979 when her sixth husband Carroll Rosenbloom drowned in the ocean near their Florida home. Everyone expected Rosenbloom’s son by a previous marriage Steve to take over the team, but Carroll had left 70% ownership to Georgia, evidently to minimize estate taxes. She quickly took control, firing her stepson who had been groomed since childhood to succeed his dad, and replaced him as the team’s top executive with General Manager Don Klosterman.
There were questions and back room snickering by the male-dominated football world as to a woman running an NFL team. Georgia fired back at her first press conference, “There are some who feel there are two different kinds of people, human beings and women.”
But after all, the former night club singer, chorus girl, and talk show host, did have a history. She was born Georgia Irwin in 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri. Her dad Reginald was a businessman, and her mother Lucia Pamela was a musician and a former Miss St. Louis. By the age of 10, she and her younger brother Ken were part of her mother’s musical act, singing at ballrooms and fairgrounds. When she was 15, her parents divorced, and Georgia married her first husband, a young military man. The marriage was quickly annulled. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Fresno, CA. and performed with her mother as the Pamela Sisters in dinner theaters, and other venues. About this time, she married her second husband, who was run over by a bus in San Francisco just a short time after the nuptials.
During the 1940s and 1950s, Frontiere married three more times: to a fellow actor in Fresno, to a stage manager at the Sacramento Music Circus, and to a Miami, Florida, television personality. It was at a party in Palm Beach in 1957 that she met Rosenbloom, who married her a month after he divorced his wife of 25 years.
On the field, her teams had mixed results, but Georgia was always in the spotlight. Her Rams made it to the Super Bowl in 1980, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Georgia was on the cover of Sports Illustrated kicking a football, and also with Ram players in an American Express commercial, “Do You Know Me?”
She was often on the field during games, not shy about displaying her femininity, planting kisses and patting rear ends of players who performed well. She was always in the press for something. When the Cabbage Patch dolls came out and were hard to obtain, she bought them for all of her players to give to their kids at Christmas.
“When she picked up the paper and read about herself, it was normally not positive,” said the late Ram player and broadcaster Jack Snow. “She’s down on the sidelines hugging players, but because she’s a woman, people criticize her.”
In July of 1980, she had married her seventh husband, award-winning composer Dominic Frontiere. He was ultimately indicted on tax evasion charges arising out of ticket scalping of 2,500 tickets to the 1980 Super Bowl. Georgia said she had given him the tickets to give away, and she was never charged. She divorced Frontiere in 1988, a year after he was released from prison.
When she could not get a new stadium built, she moved the Rams to her native St. Louis, where she had secured a lucrative deal for a domed stadium. With the “Greatest Show on Turf,” led by quarterback Kurt Warner, the Rams would get to the Super Bowl two times, winning the Lombardi Trophy in 2000, defeating the Tennessee Titans, but losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2002.
At the time of her death from cancer in 2008, she still owned 60% of the Rams, but had retreated from public view. The soprano-voiced gal who thought she would be a big opera star in Europe ended up owning an NFL team. I think her story would make a great Hollywood movie.
Who would play “Madame Ram?” My choice would be Lady Gaga.
Mike Wood is a correspondent for The Daily Advance.