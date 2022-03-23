It happened 65 years ago today, March 23, 1957. The University of North Carolina defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 54-53 in triple overtime to win the NCAA national basketball championship. The victory changed the fortunes of the Tar Heels, who up until that time had been known primarily as a football school.
That all changed when North Carolina hired Frank McGuire to coach the team in 1952. McGuire had been the coach at St. Johns University. He was a New Yorker, knew the players around the city, and was comfortable recruiting there. He convinced top talent to come south and play ball at Chapel Hill. The team steadily improved. and by the 1956-57 season, 10 of the 12 roster spots were filled by players from the New York metropolitan area.
Bob Young, sixth man on that championship team, remembers leaving Penn Station in Manhattan in 1953 with future Tar Heels star Lennie Rosenbluth who would be the leading scorer and All-American on the team that finished with a record of 32-0.
“Many of us were first generation Irish kids, except Lennie who was Jewish,” said Young in a 2016 interview. “We were headed to the bible belt, and you would think there might have been a problem, but we were welcomed with open arms by the people of North Carolina and the student body.”
The Tar Heel squad cruised by their first three opponents in the NCAA tournament of 1957. They defeated Yale, Canisius, and Syracuse to reach the Final Four, and then they played in a pair of all-time classics. North Carolina faced Michigan State in the national semifinal in a game that would feature 31 lead changes and 21 ties. It went into triple overtime before the Tar Heels prevailed 74-70.
That set the final against the Kansas Jayhawks led by sensational sophomore Wilt Chamberlain. The game was played at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, making it virtually a home game for Kansas, who were three-point favorites.
Rosenbluth, now age 89, said that before the game Coach McGuire told us “We’re a better team than Kansas. Kansas can’t beat us, but Chamberlain can.”
About Chamberlain, Rosenbluth said, “He was a force. A big man who could run, jump, and shoot. And very, very strong. We played a 2-3 zone and just surrounded him, forcing the other Kansas players to take their shots.”
The strategy worked. North Carolina jumped out to a 19-7 lead, and held a 29-22 advantage at halftime. Chamberlain came alive in the second half, and the Jayhawks took a slim lead before Carolina tied it in regulation. This despite losing Rosenbluth who had scored 20 points before fouling out with a minute left.
In came backup Young, who made a key basket and helped fellow big men Pete Brennan, and Joe Quigg stifle Chamberlain. They double and triple teamed the big man.
Now this was before the advent of the shot clock, and most of the overtimes saw both teams holding the ball for long periods running down the game clock. The first overtime saw each team score just one basket, and neither team scored in the second overtime. With the seconds ticking off in the third overtime, Kansas led by one point. However, Tar Heel center Quigg was fouled and calmly sank two free throws. With six seconds left, everyone knew that Kansas was going to throw a high pass into Chamberlain who would lay it in for the winning points. They did that, but Quigg made another big play, deflecting the pass to guard Tommy Kearns who threw the ball into the air as time expired.
While coach McGuire and Rosenbluth flew to New York to appear on the Ed Sullivan television show, over 10,000 fans greeted the team at the Raleigh-Durham airport, carrying many of the players on their shoulders into the terminal. The celebration closed down Franklin Street, a tradition that still holds today when the Tar Heels win a national championship, or celebrate a big win over rival Duke.
Wilt Chamberlain played only one more year at Kansas University. Frustrated by the way defenses were playing him, and still hearing the blame for not winning the big game, he left for the Harlem Globetrotters.
Bob Young had a successful career in the publishing business, and after a short NBA career, Lennie Rosenbluth became a teacher and coach. Both players have stayed close to North Carolina basketball.
The 1957 win vaulted the North Carolina program into the national spotlight, and lifted the status of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Coach McGuire was rewarded with a new Carolina blue and white Cadillac, and a new five-year contract at $11,500. per year. He coached North Carolina until 1961 when he resigned. He recommended a man named Dean Smith to become the new head coach.
That turned out pretty well.