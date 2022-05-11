Having completed their fourth week of games, the new United States Football League is showing a steep decline in viewership from their opening week. The TV ratings dropped 60% even though the league had a game televised in primetime last Saturday night on Fox.
Is springtime pro football viable? Maybe the hardcore fan will tune in, but in my opinion the league will struggle, much like the original USFL that lasted just three seasons from 1983-85. The first USFL had some exciting moments and developed some future NFL Hall of Famers, like quarterbacks Steve Young and Jim Kelly, but more typical was the story of the San Antonio Gunslingers who played in the league the last two years of its existence.
Eager to expand after their first season, the USFL approved the application of Gunslinger owner Clinton Manges without requiring a capital investment. Manges was a rags to riches story, an elementary school dropout who would pick cotton, work as a watch repairman, service station attendant, and bowling alley owner. He would eventually become an oil rich land baron. The league thought they had an owner with the deepest pockets, but they didn’t know he was a convicted felon, tax dodger, and check bouncer. Creditors chased him around his 100,000-acre ranch he called “The Magic Kingdom” trying to serve him papers.
The Gunslingers signed only one of their 27 college draft picks, that being quarterback Rick Neuheisel of UCLA, and he was paid only $70,000. The team had no talented game breakers, but a gritty defense that was led by former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Mike St. Clair. In 1984, the defense produced a plus-13 in takeaway ratio and earned the nickname “The Bounty Hunters.” Somehow, the team won seven games in their first year.
Manges had hired local coaching legend Gil Steinke as general manager and head coach. Steinke had won 195 games at Texas A&I University, but he had been off the sidelines for more than a decade. He had clear signs of mental deterioration and senility. He would forget plays and repeatedly got lost in cities where they were playing.
A clear sign of trouble occurred in San Antonio’s second game, a home contest against the Houston Gamblers at Alamo Stadium. The lights went out for 48 minutes while they played on in almost total darkness. According to Neuheisel, the head of the municipal power company, City Public Service, had deliberately cut the power after having a falling out with Manges.
Alamo Stadium was a converted high school field and they had to put folding chairs down in the end zones to bring seating capacity up to league minimum. The surface was an extremely thin layer of Astro Turf laid atop a concrete slab resulting in numerous knee injuries. Many players came down with skin infections because Manges was unwilling to pay to keep the field clean. They painted it with an industrial grade paint that dried hard, and combined with the thin surface, turned rug burns into severe rashes and scabs.
Manges was notoriously bad at paying his bills. The team would de-activate non-star players every third game. League regulations required that a player would have to play three straight games to get full pay. When they did get paid, the players would race “Cannonball Run” style to the bank to cash their checks. Only the first few checks would be good. Team President Bud Haun, a 72-year old Manges stooge, was caught climbing out of the office window to hide from irate players looking for their paychecks. Players resorted to trading tickets for food, and living with sympathetic fans because they couldn’t pay their rent.
Some of the ridiculous promotions put on by the team involved cowboys firing real guns in the air, and amid noise complaints from the city, having a contest for the loudest car stereo in the parking lot.
The price of oil dropped and Manges refused to sell assets (land) to cover debt. Conditions got worse in the team’s second year. The IRS filed liens for non payment of payroll taxes, and eventually Manges issued promissory notes and stopped paying players completely. The league revoked the San Antonio franchise, and the team and Manges went into bankruptcy.
Clinton Manges lost his Magic Kingdom ranch in Feb. 1991 when the U.S. Marshals arrived in Black Hawk helicopters to evict him from the foreclosed property. By this point, he owed at least $89 million to his creditors. He would go to prison for federal bribery and mail fraud. At his death in 2010, his daughter MaLou Manges said, “My father was a perfect example of how far being an ornery old bastard can take you.”