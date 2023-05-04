Please keep in mind that just about everyone cared about baseball in 1960 and, therefore, we were all passionate about the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees World Series that year.
I believe most of my fifth-grade classmates were rooting for the Pirates. After all, we lived outside Boston and New York was our natural rival. And then there was another simple reason: The Yankees were just plain evil.
The Pirates were hungry underdogs. They hadn’t won a pennant in 33 years and they had a number of unusual and attractive athletes. The ace of the staff was Vern “The Deacon” Law, a Mormon elder who didn’t even drink tea or coffee because he regarded them as harmful stimulants. There was Don “The Tiger” Hoak, the hard case third baseman, a former middle-weight boxer who seemed to play the game in a constant rage, using language that would raise the hair on a drill instructor. There was the born showman, Puerto Rican Roberto Clemente. His talent so inspiring that the fans would affectionately shout “Arriba! Arriba!” every time the right fielder artfully speared another line drive headed for the fence.
There was left fielder Bob Skinner, tall and gangling, an easygoing philosopher who remained unruffled when booed. A bit awkward in the field, but a smooth left-handed swinger who always produced clutch hits. And I can’t forget teetotaling Smoky Burgess, the pot-bellied catcher from Caroleen, North Carolina, who looked more like a traveling salesman for a farm tractor company than a major league athlete. Smokey liked to sit in the hotel lobby and chat companionably with old ladies and then go into a game and hit a pitch down by his shins into the right-field seats.
I had all of their baseball cards, but my favorite was the Pirate captain and shortstop Dick Groat. Richard Morrow Groat never played even one game in the minor leagues. He was signed right off the campus of Duke University where he was an All-American in both basketball and baseball. As a senior in 1952, he hit .375 and led the Blue Devils to their first College World Series appearance. But basketball was his favorite sport, and he averaged 26 points per game his final year, which included 48 points against the University of North Carolina in his final home game. That is still the single-game high-point record against the Tar Heels by a Duke player. Groat’s number 10 jersey was first to be hung in the rafters at Cameron Indoor.
The night before that Carolina game, Dick was having trouble getting to sleep. At about 3:00 a.m., he gave up and went down to the gymnasium. The sharpshooter worked on his jump shot until interrupted by a custodian in the early hours. That night he couldn’t miss. “I started shooting and it seemed that everything I shot went in the basket,” said Groat. “Shooters know when you get that hot hand. It’s a wonderful feeling.” Groat’s performance put Duke basketball on the map and he was named National Player of the Year.
Drafted by the Ft. Wayne Pistons of the NBA, Dick played about 25 games for them during the winter of 1952 while completing his studies at Duke. However, Branch Rickey, then General Manager of the Pirates, convinced the two-sport star to make baseball his career. “Basketball was the sport I loved, but baseball was where I knew I would make a living.”
Growing up only a few miles from downtown Pittsburgh, he was thrilled to be playing for his hometown team. In his very first game he got two hits and his play improved every year. Dick was known for his dependability and leadership, qualities appreciated by the hard-working inhabitants of the steel city. Never flashy, by his fourth year he had turned himself into a .300 hitter. He teamed with future Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski to form the best double play combination in baseball.
The deciding seventh game of the 1960 Series fell on a weekday and was played during the day as they all were back then. I believe it was my friend Billy Mitchell that had a transistor radio hidden in his shirt so we could follow the early innings at school. The teachers were understandably lenient, knowing how important it was to us boys. I vividly remember racing my J.C. Higgins bicycle down the hill from Essex Elementary to our home on Martin Street. I got there in time to watch the final two innings on our Sylvania.
It remains one of the greatest final game finishes in World Series history. Behind 7-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Pirates rallied for five runs. My hero Dick Groat had a run-producing single, but the big blow was a three-run home run by catcher Hal Smith. But then the Yankees tied the game up with two runs in the top of the ninth. That set the stage for Mazeroski, the first batter in the bottom of the ninth inning. On a one-ball pitch from Yankee pitcher Ralph Terry, Maz homered over the Forbes Field left field wall. As the Pittsburgh fans rejoiced, Mickey Mantle had his head bowed in center field. Yankee Bobby Richardson would say later that that was the only time he ever saw Mickey cry.
The Most Valuable Player of the National League that year, Dick Groat was a five-time all-star and two-time World Champion. After baseball, he designed and built a golf course named Champions Lake with former teammate Jerry Lynch. Dick taught his nephew Bob the game of golf who in turn taught the game to his two sons. One of Bob Koepka’s sons is named Mark. You may have heard of him. He has won three majors on the PGA Tour.
Last week, Dick Groat passed at age 92 from complications after a stroke. The testimonials poured in from all over the sports world. He leaves an undeniable legacy both as an athlete and as a man.
