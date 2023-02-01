Philadelphia Eagles fans would be perfectly satisfied if the end of the Super Bowl next week plays out like the championship game of 63 years ago.

Classic and symbolic in its simplicity, the climax of the 1960 NFL season came down to one play. With the sun setting at Franklin Field on the day after Christmas, the Green Bay Packers trailed the Eagles by four points with less than 20 seconds to play. The ball was on the Eagles 20-yard line and as the Packers quickly huddled, the Philadelphia captain Chuck Bednarik barked out individual orders to his defensive unit.