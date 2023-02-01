...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Philadelphia Eagles fans would be perfectly satisfied if the end of the Super Bowl next week plays out like the championship game of 63 years ago.
Classic and symbolic in its simplicity, the climax of the 1960 NFL season came down to one play. With the sun setting at Franklin Field on the day after Christmas, the Green Bay Packers trailed the Eagles by four points with less than 20 seconds to play. The ball was on the Eagles 20-yard line and as the Packers quickly huddled, the Philadelphia captain Chuck Bednarik barked out individual orders to his defensive unit.
“Whatever you do,” he told the defensive backs, “get that end zone covered, cover for the touchdown pass.”
With no time outs to stop the clock, Green Bay put the ball into play. Quarterback Bart Starr faded, looking into the end zone, but his receivers were covered. Finally, he released a short pass to his safety valve, a swing pass to fullback Jim Taylor.
The All-Pro fired down the field headed for the goal line. Up to meet him came Bednarik, charged by 10 years of frustration and desire. He had been playing on talent-starved teams since his rookie year of 1949 and he wasn’t going to let this opportunity for a championship get away.
“I saw our guys hitting him low and bouncing off. (Don) Burroughs bounced off him, (Maxie) Baughan bounced off him. I said to myself, ‘I’m bearhugging him high and I’m not bouncing off.’ “
At the nine-yard line, they collided. Bednarik struggling to hang on, Jim Taylor squirming to break free. The championship hung on this one bruising tackle.
“I wrapped my arms around him and I squeezed,” said Chuck. “I knocked him down and I laid on him. Then I watched the clock. I watched those seconds tick off and I watched that clock hit zero. Then I let loose. ‘Okay, Taylor,’ I said, ‘You can get up now. The (darn) game is over.’”
Philadelphia’s 17-13 win would be the only postseason loss for legendary Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi. The Packers would win five championships in the next seven years which included the first two Super Bowls.
For Chuck Bednarik, the 1960 season was the year he finally got the national recognition he richly deserved.
Originally a linebacker, Chuck had been the starting offensive center for the previous six years. Short on linebackers, Bednarik agreed to work out as well with the defensive unit. An early-season injury to linebacker John Nocera put Chuck in to play both ways. Except for kickoff and punt returns, he never came out of the game. When the ball changed hands, 21 players would run off the field, and Bednarik would be there waiting alone with the officials.
“At age 35, I became a 60-minute man,” said “Concrete Charlie”, the nickname given him by “Evening Bulletin” writer Hugh Brown. Bednarik’s off-season job was as a concrete salesman for the Warner Company of Philadelphia, and Brown would say that “number 60 is as hard as the concrete he sells.”
The tough, hard-nosed play of Bednarik can be traced all the way back to childhood. His father worked hard in front of the open hearth of the steel mill in Bethlehem, PA. Chuck’s first footballs were socks stuffed with leaves or cloth. An outstanding high school athlete, WWII called upon graduation. He became an Air Force B-24 bomber gunner and would serve in over 30 missions over Germany before the war ended. “We would come back from each mission with 120-130 flak holes,” Chuck said. “Sometimes, one of our engines would be shot out too. Over Nuremburg, our tires were shot up and we had to crash land back in London.”
After the war, Bednarik became a two-time All-American at the University of Pennsylvania and joined the Eagles where he played from 1949-1962. As he approached retirement he said, “People began to tell me I was as old as the Liberty Bell. Maybe, but the bell’s cracked; I’m not.”
Chuck Bednarik and his wife Emma raised five girls. Named to every list of the NFL’s greatest players, Chuck passed away in 2015. Looking for inspired play in this year’s Super Bowl, the current Eagles would do well to remember the efforts of “Concrete Charlie.” Wrap up those Kansas City ball carriers and don’t let go.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.