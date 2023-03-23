It is called “The Game of Change.”
It was a second-round game in the 1963 NCAA College Basketball Tournament between Loyola-Chicago and Mississippi State University. Loyola would win by the final score of 61-51 before a crowd of 12,000-plus at Jenison Fieldhouse in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Ramblers would then go on to defeat Illinois, Duke, and then Cincinnati in overtime to win the national championship. What was so important about the game is that it was played in the midst of the civil rights movement and marks a milestone in the desegregation of college basketball.
The 1962-63 season saw Mississippi State complete another outstanding season with a record of 21-4, winning the Southeastern Conference title for the fourth time in five years. However, the Bulldogs, despite being invited, had never played in the NCAA tournament because of an unwritten law that the Mississippi teams would never play against black players. They were usually replaced by conference runner-up Kentucky.
That was a bitter disappointment for the Bulldog players, who wanted to compete and test their ability against the best players in the country.
“When the SEC season ended, we turned in our shirts,” said three-year guard W. D. “Red” Stroud. Bailey Howell, the Mississippi State All-American, and future NBA Hall of Famer, said, “Back then you didn’t make waves. You accepted authority and went about your business.”
But the winds of change were blowing. Amid violent protest in Oxford, James Meredith was admitted as the first black student at the University of Mississippi.
The Bulldog coach, “Babe” McCarthy, with overwhelming support from the State students, lobbied over the radio and at pep rallies, making it clear that he would “be heartsick” if the team yet again couldn’t go to the NCAAs. The extremely popular coach, a native Mississippian, made it clear that he would likely quit unless the unwritten law was overturned. In a nod to Meredith and “Ole Miss,” McCarthy said, “Preventing us from going is like closing the stable door after the horse is out.”
However, the key protagonist in this tale would be the university president Dean Colvard, a political moderate from Ashe County, North Carolina, who was raised on a farm near the Virginia border.
Colvard had spent his childhood grubbing stumps with black laborers. He went to Kentucky’s Berea College whose motto is, God hath made of one blood all nations of men. Taking the job in Starkville in 1960, he did nothing as the athletic department kept the teams home in ‘61 and ‘62. But by 1963, he was ready to bring himself to the issue.
Colvard had consolidated his power and he made the decision to send the team. He would have the support of the state college board, but while the governor was against it, he would not intervene. The president faced death threats from virulent segregationists, and even his wife Martha was threatened.
On the eve of the team’s departure, a state senator named Mitts and a judge named B.W. Lawson had secured an injunction to keep the school from “violating the public policies of the state of Mississippi.” Colvard, coach McCarthy, and all the principals, including the players, scrambled to get out of town to avoid the process servers. They split up and took back roads to the Memphis airport, with the coach even hiding on the floorboards. When the team finally got on the plane and the wheels went up, a player said “Now I know how those East Berliners feel when they make it past the wall.”
In the game itself, Mississippi State stayed close with the heavily favored Ramblers. The score was 41-38 with 10:55 remaining but State lost their leading scorer Leland Mitchell to fouls with about six minutes left. Loyola took control at that point. The next day, without their captain Joe Dan Gold, who had broken his hand, State defeated Bowling Green 65-60, a team that had future NBA stars Nate Thurmond and Howie Komives, in the Mideast Regional Consolation game. The Bulldogs returned home to a warm reception in Starkville.
In 1965, Richard Holmes, the foster son of a Starkville physician, integrated the Mississippi State campus without incident. Like the “Game of Change,” it was another step for the Magnolia State toward a more unified and understanding society.
But the ghosts still exist in Mississippi. Writer Eudora Welty was asked why in a state that has such high rates of illiteracy, has so many great writers been born. Her answer was “Because, we have a lot of explaining to do.”
I married a gal from Pontotoc, Mississippi, and being from the Boston area, I had some trepidation about meeting her family. I have always been treated well, but one morning shortly after we were married, I went out to the kitchen to get a cup of coffee. My sister-in-law had a little girl on her lap and she was pointing at her belly button. Fran said, “Now remember, this is where the Yankee shot you. Oh, Hi Mike!”
Hey, she was just joking, I think.