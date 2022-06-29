Today, professional golfers are playing for more money than ever before; ridiculous amounts of cash. It seems like Monopoly money. If the prize money was not enough, the new LIV Tour, backed by Saudi Arabian interests, is paying players just to participate, guaranteed purses not dependent on their performance.
It wasn’t always that way. In the early days of the pro tour, only the top five or six finishers in a tournament won anything. The rest lost their entry fees. Paul Runyan claimed the 1934 money title with total earnings of $6,767. Future U.S. Open winner Lloyd Mangrum reached a New Orleans tournament flat broke and slept in the city jail. In Florida, players stretched their budgets by picking oranges and fishing for dinner. Walter Hagen once unloaded his whole squirming catch, including an alligator, on the clubhouse floor at the Miami Biltmore Four-Ball. It was an event players adored because each entrant got a free bottle of White Horse Scotch, plus a tin of Lucky Strikes for every birdie.
In 1959, the leading money winner had earned $53,000, but now Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and television would be enriching the game. Still, the most upstanding pros played money matches on the side, and very often they were backed by gamblers.
It was in this atmosphere that the famous gambler/hustler Titanic Thompson set up a big stakes match in the early 1960s. It pitted the young pro from Dallas, Texas, named Raymond Floyd, who had just won the PGA’s St. Petersburg Open, and a Marine veteran who was raised in a dirt-floor shack with no windows. Lee Trevino had worked in his grandfather’s tenant farm and helped him dig graves from the time he was five. He worked as a caddie and helped build a par-three course, digging bunkers, welding drainpipes, and putting up stadium-style lights so he and owner Hardy Greenwood could stay open at night. It was there that Trevino developed his trademark hustle, using a 32 oz. Dr. Pepper bottle as his only club. He would flip golf balls straight up and swing the bottle like a fungo bat, knocking balls to the par three greens.
Trevino dreamed of playing on the PGA tour and took a job as an assistant pro for $30 per week at the Horizon Hills Country Club near El Paso, a desert course on the shoulder of the Rio Grande. The well heeled members of the club loved the chatty Mexican-American pro, and his unorthodox swing, a self taught slash that sent the ball on a beeline toward the flagstick every time.
Floyd arrived at Horizon Hills and was welcomed by the clubhouse attendant who lugged his clubs into the locker room. Floyd asked him who he would be playing and Trevino said, “Me, I’m Lee Trevino.”
Floyd was asked if he wanted to look over the course and he said, “I don’t need to look over a thing, I’m playing the locker-room boy.”
The players and their backers met the next day with close to $20,000 bet on each man along with side bets. No caddies, just golf carts, and the confidant 6-foot-1 Floyd was outdriving his 5-foot-7 opponent by 20-30 yards off every tee. But Floyd would soon realize he was playing a good player on his own course. Lee was long enough and he had “a putting stroke you could set to music and the guts of a train robber.” No scorecard exists from the day, but Trevino clinched with a putt on the final hole.
Trevino’s backers agreed to a second day of play with the same stakes. Both players played even better, but Trevino took a one-shot lead and hung on, shooting a sixty-three to Floyd’s sixty-four.
“I can beat him,” said Floyd, and Trevino’s camp agreed to one more round. It is not known how much was bet, but the final day was a golf fiesta.
“There were pickup trucks bouncing down the fairway full of guys drinking beer and watching our match,” recalled Trevino.
Once again it came down to the 18th hole, a par-5, 556-yard hole with the match even. Floyd’s drive bounced down the hard-baked fairway resting within 250 yards of the green. Trevino’s drive left him back so he would hit next. He lashed a fairway-wood that sizzled audibly as it passed Floyd, curled right to left and bounced to a stop 15 feet from the hole. The guys in their pickup trucks pumped their fists and honked their horns.
Floyd put his head down and delivered a clutch shot, a one-iron that traveled low, bit the green, and skidded to a stop almost the same distance away as Trevino. Everyone around the green went quiet as Floyd studied his putt. He knew the break after three days. He started the ball toward the hole and it curled into the cup for an eagle.
Trevino chose his line, didn’t hesitate; he took his stance and rapped the putt. The ball horseshoed around the hole. “I can still see that putt in my sleep,” Floyd said later. “It went down in the cup, went around, and came back out and stuck on the lip.”
The Texas supporters had salvaged their bankroll and clambered from their cart to hug Floyd. Trevino’s supporters loved him more than ever. He had fought Floyd to a three-day standoff. The players shook hands and Ray Floyd deployed the only Spanish he knew, “Adios amigo. I can make easier money on the tour.”
Both players would go on to have Hall of Fame golf careers, winning 10 majors between them. Over a half century later, golf insiders still talk about the Floyd/Trevino three-day war. It was the last of the great money matches.