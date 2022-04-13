In April of 1971, I played in a college baseball game at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City, N.J. The ballpark had once held 24,000 fans when it opened in 1937. It was home until 1950 for the Jersey City Giants of the International League. By the time I played there, the entire facility was in disrepair. The clubhouse and lockers were dirty, the showers hardly worked. On the field you had broken glass. I remember going back for a fly ball in centerfield and getting my cleat stuck in an aluminum pie plate.
It didn’t matter to me. I knew I was playing in a historic place. In fact, on April 18, 1946, Jackie Robinson made his professional debut, hustling onto the field that day in the uniform of the Montreal Royals, the Brooklyn Dodgers Triple A affiliate. Many doubted that he could succeed, even from his own race, but his first game in all-white professional baseball was spectacular. Robinson cracked four hits, including a 3-run home run. He scored four runs and stole two bases as the Royals defeated the Giants 14-1.
“This would have been a big day for any man,” wrote Joseph Sheehan in the New York Times. “Under the circumstances that prevailed, it was a tremendous feat. Robinson fully justified General Mgr. Branch Rickey’s break with tradition. He looked, as well as acted, the part of a real ballplayer.”
By no means did Jackie have it easy that year, despite playing all of his home games in Canada, and no games in the deep south. Not only did he have to deal with opponents, but there was discrimination even on his own team. The Montreal manager Clay Hopper was born and bred in Mississippi. When he first saw Robinson he commented aloud, “Well, when Mr. Rickey picked one, he sure picked a black one.”
Hopper implored Rickey, “Please don’t do this to me. I’m white, and I’ve lived in Mississippi all my life. You’re going to force me to move my family out of the state.”
Robinson persevered, he fought his enemies, not his teammates. After all, he had had to battle since he was old enough to cry. Six months after he was born in a Georgia sharecropper’s cabin, his father left. Jackie’s mother Mallie, who belongs in whatever Hall of Fame they have for mothers, took her whole brood across the country to Pasadena, CA. Growing up, Jackie got into the usual scrapes, but his mother wouldn’t let him get into any serious trouble. She hadn’t struggled all the way west from a tarpaper cabin to see her children go to an indoor prison instead of a Georgia chain gang.
By the time Robinson got to college at UCLA, he was probably the best athlete in the country. He was the finest running back in college football, a great broad jumper in track. A multi-skilled baseball player, and basketball may have been his best sport.
Branch Rickey told Hopper to manage correctly or be unemployed. To his credit. Hopper treated him fairly that year. Robinson would lead the International League in hitting [.349], and in runs scored [113]. The next year, on April 15, 1947, he made his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, integrating the Major Leagues before 26,623 fans, of which 14,000 were black. He would win the National League Rookie of the Year award leading the Dodgers to the pennant.
In his biography “I Never Had it Made,” Robinson said, “At the beginning of the World Series of 1947, I experienced a completely new emotion when the National Anthem was played. This time, I thought, it is being played for me, as much as for anyone else. This is organized major league baseball, and I am standing here with all the others; and everything that takes place includes me.”
How valuable was Jackie Robinson to the Dodgers? Before he played for them, Brooklyn had won only two pennants in 46 years. After he got there, they won six pennants in his ten years, lost another in a postseason playoff, and still another on the last day of the season. They never finished lower than second.
His teammate in 1947, North Carolina-native Clyde King, talked to me years ago about Robinson’s internal courage and self control. “We made an effort to be friendly, especially Pee Wee [Reese] who would be a real friend to Jackie. My wife [Norma] even made the effort. Early on, she saw Jackie’s wife Rachel sitting alone in the stands. Norma went over to her and said, ‘ Come on, you’re one of us, you sit with the rest of the wives.’”
King, who would spend 60 years in baseball, said that despite their efforts, Jackie was basically alone, especially on the road. Somehow, he could put aside the hatred that he faced and do his job everyday. “Above all, Jackie hated to lose. I never met a man with such a will to win.”
On Friday, all the major league players, coaches, managers, even the umpires will be wearing the number 42, Jackie Robinson’s uniform number. They will be commemorating and honoring what Robinson did 75 years ago. His integration of baseball was a precious gift to all of us. We are a better country because of it.