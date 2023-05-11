The current NBA conference semi-final playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers has been just what I expected: A war.
The two teams have a lot of history with each other, and the rivalry really flourished after Philadelphia acquired Wilt Chamberlain during the 1964-65 season.
The 76ers were a mediocre club when they obtained Wilt from the San Francisco Warriors during the All-Star break for what longtime Celtic announcer Johnny Most called “a bag of peanuts and a suitcase full of thousand-dollar bills.”
In return for Chamberlain, all the Sixers gave up were backups Paul Neumann, Connie Dierking, Lee Shaffer and the cash. As a result, Philly now had a very solid, tough, eight-man rotation, led by Wilt, forwards Chet Walker and Luke Jackson, and guards Hal Greer, Larry Costello and Dave Gambee. Wilt, Walker, Costello, and Greer are all in the NBA Hall of Fame.
Boston had dedicated its season to beloved owner Walter Brown, who had died of a heart attack at age 59 on September 7, 1964. As Bill Russell said upon hearing the sad news, “The huge heart has stopped beating.”
Boston ran away with the league’s best record at 62-18, but the Eastern Division finals against the revamped Sixers was expected to be difficult. The successful quest for their seventh consecutive NBA title was not a foregone conclusion.
The series would be a classic. Punch and counterpunch. The teams alternated wins until the deciding seventh game played on Boston’s parquet floor on April 15, 1965.
The final went back and forth until Boston opened up a seven-point lead 110-103 with a little more than a minute remaining. Celtic coach Red Auerbach began to light up his victory cigar, but Wilt scored six straight points ending with an emphatic dunk. Still, Boston had a one-point lead and there was only five seconds left.
However, when Bill Russell went to inbound the ball, his toss hit a support cable/guide wire and the 76ers were awarded possession under the Boston basket. Referee Earl Strom, who called the game with a cast on his hand, made the call.
“I had been in a fight with a fan in Baltimore, and when I hit him I broke my thumb,” said Strom. “I called Russell for throwing the ball and hitting the wire. The call had to be made, that was the court rule, like a ground rule of the arena.”
After a timeout, play resumed with the Sixers inbounding under the Boston basket. Everyone assumed the ball would be lobbed into Chamberlain, but Philadelphia had another strategy. Hal Greer would throw it to Chet Walker, who would either take a jump shot or pass it back to Greer for a shot behind a screen set by 6-foot-10 Johnny Kerr. Wilt, Jackson, and Kerr would all crash the boards.
The Celtics man in perpetual motion, John Havlicek would describe the play that unfolded.
“I was guarding Walker, and I knew they only had five seconds to put the ball in play. As soon as the official handed Greer the ball, I started counting, ‘one thousand one, one thousand two, one thousand three.’ Generally, the pass is made within the first second or two, and I peeked back as I sensed that he was having a problem putting it in play. I saw the lob pass come out and I knew it was going to be a little short. I was able to jump up with my body in front of Walker, deflect the pass, control it, and tip it over to Sam Jones who dribbled out the clock.”
The Boston Garden erupted as Most made the call, “Havlicek stole the ball ...It’s all over! It’s all over! Johnny Havlicek is being hugged by Bill Russell. He is being hoisted aloft, Johnny Havlicek saved this ballgame. The Celtics win 110-109.”
The Celts went on to the final and crushed the Lakers in five games. They scored a playoff record 142 points in Game 1 and never looked back.
After the season, Fleetwood Records put out an album of recorded Celtic highlights of the preceding ten years. The album was titled “Havlicek Stole the Ball.” Most’s high-pitched call would become famous and fans would imitate the announcer for the rest of his 37-year career. The aforementioned Earl Strom called the Havlicek reaction and interception of the ball “one of the greatest plays he ever saw in his 32 years as a professional official.”
John “Hondo” Havlicek played his entire career 1962-78 with the Boston Celtics winning eight championships and numerous individual accolades. There is no dispute that he is one of the greatest to ever play the game, but that one play in the clutch, when he saved the game, will always be recognized as his signature moment of glory.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.