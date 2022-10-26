The biggest story of the 2022 MLB postseason has been the extraordinary and improbable run of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The team won 87 games in the regular season, finishing third in their division, but Philadelphia has won three playoff rounds, and is now set to face the Houston Astros in the World Series.
The Fightin’ Phils have been led by the bashing of their best player Bryce Harper, who has mastered every skill necessary to succeed on a major league diamond. But he is best known for his exquisitely ferocious batting swing that has made him one of the game’s best hitters. Over the past two weeks, Harper has been on a legendary streak. He is hitting .439, 18 hits in 41 at bats, with six doubles, five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 10 runs scored. All the more impressive is that this hitting has been done against the best pitchers in baseball.
Harper is that rarity in a batsman; he can hit for power and average, and he can drive the ball deep to all fields. Since he was 15 years old, fellow players have heard the contact, and stopped what they were doing to watch him take batting practice. At age 17, when he signed with the Washington Nationals, he was already a fully-matured hitter.
The swing started in the family garage in Las Vegas. His dad Ron would come home from his job as an iron worker and Bryce would beg him to pitch to him or soft toss. The senior Harper built an inside net, but did not bog his son down with detailed instruction. Ron gave Bryce simple advice like “hands inside” or “hit to the opposite field.” According to Bryce, “There was nothing really like, ‘Oh, put yours hands here.’ It was, ‘Where are you comfortable? You’re comfortable here, hit from there.’”
“The full thing (swing) is God-given. I don’t know how I got my swing or what I did. I know I worked every single day.” Even when he played high school football, Bryce would sneak into the batting cage after class and before football practice.
Former Washington Nationals coach Rick Schu was Harper’s first professional batting instructor, although he said, ‘Working with Bryce was making sure he had bats and pine tar.” It was Schu who first compared Harper’s swing to that of Babe Ruth. In looking at film clips of both hitters side-by-side he saw the the same stiff right leg at contact, an uncoiling torso, and back foot lifting off the ground. The two looked identical at point of contact.
There is a difference though. Most lefties swing with a sweeping path that creates hooking, topspin hits. They prefer low and inside pitches. Harper uses more of a flat, tomahawk, hammer path, which allows him to to hit line drives to every part of the field. Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto said, “When I watch him, I don’t see a standard left-handed path. I just see a beautiful, flat, powerful, quick stroke through the middle of the zone.”
Over the span of his career, Harper has made adjustments. In his stance, he contorts his neck more than most in order to look at the pitcher with both eyes. He is left-eye dominant, so he wants his left eye to be in front of his right eye. The extra turn in his head allows him to recognize pitches and see the ball earlier.
As a young hitter, he was swinging so hard his head would move as much as two feet during a swing. “Now he knows how to shorten up and get the barrel to the ball,” said Schu. “And then, he’ll pick some counts where he will let the big dog eat.”
On Sunday, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Harper saved one of those most vicious swings for just the right moment. TV color commentator John Smoltz was perfect in his prediction that Bryce would be looking for a high outside fastball on the 2-2 count. Harper didn’t miss it. He hit a rocket into the left field stands, a story-book home run that put the Phillies into the World Series.
Yes, the Phillies are in the “Fall Classic.” Crash the cymbals and blare the trumpets. Usually doomed to tragedy, I hope they go all the way this year. I just hope I don’t have to listen to the “Theme from Rocky” too many times.
Mike Wood is a sports columnist for The Daily Advance.