While at home recovering from surgery, I watched some Oscar-winning movies from years past.
That included the Best Picture winner of 1954, “On the Waterfront,” that received 12 Academy Award nominations. Considered one of the best movies of all time, it had an all-star cast which included Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint, Karl Malden, Lee J. Cobb, and Rod Steiger.
Director Elia Kazan also cast a former prizefighter named Anthony Galento as a hoodlum dock walloper working for the corrupt union boss Cobb. “Two Ton Tony” was a natural in the role, and the result was that other producers seized upon him and he would subsequently be seen on the screen in “The Best Things in Life Are Free,” and on the stage as “Big Julie” in the play “Guys and Dolls.” Quite the career transition for the squat, pot-bellied bruiser who had 112 professional fights.
On the June night in 1935, when Jim Braddock won the heavyweight title from Max Baer, a 25-year-old Galento was on the undercard with a heavily favored opponent. Young Hippo was 6’4” tall and wrought out of the classic mold. As fans jammed into the Madison Square Garden Bowl in Long Island City, the bell rang and only moments later, the short, fat guy knocked out Hippo with a left hook straight on the chin. With that one punch, Tony Galento broadened his horizons.
Tony had been fighting for six years, mostly in New Jersey, where he had a following of sorts. Long before George Foreman said he trained on cheeseburgers, Galento ate whatever, and whenever, he wanted. A typical meal was six chickens with a side of spaghetti, washed down with a gallon of red wine. He owned a saloon in Orange, New Jersey, and after closing the bar at 2:00 a.m., he would go out and do his road work. He also trained on beer, and allegedly once ate 52 hot dogs the night before fighting heavyweight Arthur DeKuh. Galento was so bloated that he couldn’t move for three rounds. Tony knocked out the much taller DeKuh in the fourth round.
For four years after the Hippo bout, the championship fight crowd remembered Galento. They loved his throwback style, a homage to when pugilists battled on barges, scorning the finer points of boxing. Despite his grotesque build, Tony had the fierceness and the raw courage of a gladiator. He came snarling out of his corner, directly at his opponent, willing to take punishment in order to throw his devastating left hook.
Over 1938 and into the next year, Galento knocked out 11 straight opponents which earned him a shot against the champion Joe Louis. The fight took place on June 28, 1939, at Yankee Stadium. Louis was an 8-1 favorite and was expected to have an easy time with the clumsy rough-houser. What transpired was maybe the best four rounds in fight history.
As Louis waited cautiously as the bout started, Tony surged in and hit the champion with a left hook that shook Louis and drove him against the ropes. With that one punch, Galento took the play away from Louis and won the round. In the second round, Louis knocked down Galento, and beat him horribly when he got up. It looked like Louis would finish the fight quickly in the third round, but Tony came smashing back with a beautifully timed inside left hook that knocked Louis to the canvas. For a few breathless seconds it looked like “Two Ton” might become the heavyweight champion, but Louis got up and protected himself for the rest of the round.
Tony again walked straight in to start the fourth round, but fully revived, Louis unleashed a barrage of combinations that opened cuts and drove Tony into the ropes. Two minutes into the round, Tony was defenseless near his own corner and referee Arthur Donovan stepped between the men as Galento began to fall. Donovan caught him and the fight was over.
After his last boxing match in 1943, Tony Galento wrestled professionally until he was “discovered” as an actor. He passed away at age 69 in 1979. The man who wrestled an octopus in a tank, boxed a kangaroo, and took on a 550-pound bear, never backed down from a challenge. He has to be one of the most colorful characters in sports history.