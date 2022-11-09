Last Friday night, I watched Northeastern High School all-purpose back Shamar Sutton do just about everything you can do on a football field to help your team win.

The 5-foot-8 senior scored on an 81-yard kickoff return, a 42-yard reception, and also had a touchdown rushing. He also had a two-point conversion run, and if coach Antonio Moore had asked him to go up in the stands and sell game programs he probably would have done that too. Sutton has scored 22 touchdowns this season, and in his case, it is not a cliche. He is a threat to go all the way every time he touches the ball.