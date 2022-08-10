How many of us can say we took a job out of college and then stayed in that profession for the next 67 years? Vincent Edward Scully did just that.
He was hired as a baseball broadcaster for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, and then moved with the team to Los Angeles in 1958. He would continue to call baseball on radio and TV until he retired in 2016 at age 88. The beloved Scully, who was voted by the fans the Most Valuable Dodger, passed away earlier this month on August 2, 2022.
Vin Scully meant more to the Dodgers than any .300 hitter or 20-win pitcher they ever signed. He knew the game and built the trust of the fans who brought their pocket transistor radios to the stadium. They wanted to hear Vin make the call.
He made an art out of baseball broadcasting, knowing the laid-back, relatively relaxed sport was perfect for spinning anecdotes on the 120-year lore of the game. A foul ball presented Scully with the opportunity to tell you about the time Babe Ruth tried to steal home. A throw from right field, and Scully is recalling the greatest right field arms in baseball history, from Carl Furillo to Roberto Clemente to Bryce Harper. He had seen them all. A new young Dodger comes to the plate, and Scully would tell you that the boy’s mom performed in the Ice Capades and would pitch to him in the backyard while his dad was at work driving a nitroglycerin truck.
He had a great sense of humor and his timing and was impeccable. He could distract attention from a boring, 11-2 game, and still make it interesting. An English major at Fordham University, he was a man of letters but was not overbearing about it. On a cold night at the Cubs game, he said, “Carl Sandburg called Chicago the ‘city with broad shoulders.’ He didn’t tell you you’d need to bring an overcoat to put over those shoulders.”
In the 1980s, Scully was paired with Joe Garagiola to do the NBC Game of the Week. Garagiola was the locker-room wit, the jokester from the team bus. They weren’t exactly Abbott and Costello, but Scully brought out the best in Joe, and Joe brought out the best of Scully. When Scully noted that a pitcher had “retired 53 of 58 batters who faced him,” Garagiola wondered, “Why wouldn’t you try to sign those five guys?” On watching a fast-working pitcher mow down the Dodgers, Scully commented, “He pitches as though he is double-parked.”
When Scully is describing the tongue-lashing Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda is giving the umpire, Garagiola cracked, “You can plant two thousand rows of corn with the fertilizer Lasorda spreads around.” Scully said that a certain bearded infielder “looks as if he fell off a box of cough drops,” and Garagiola noted, “If he shaves, he only weighs 91 pounds.”
Vin Scully was adept at broadcasting other sports, but he belonged doing baseball. He could build the drama, especially in the biggest moments. When Sandy Koufax was four pitches away from his perfect game in 1965, Scully said, “I would think that the mound at Dodger Stadium right now is the loneliest place in the world.”
My favorite Scully call came in the first game of the 1988 World Series. Late in the game with the Dodgers trailing the Oakland Athletics, he commented that “the man who is the spearhead of the Dodger offense will not see any action.” He was talking about outfielder Kirk Gibson who could hardly walk on his injured knee. Gibson heard Scully, got angry, and went down into the clubhouse and took some practice swings. He told the clubhouse boy to tell manager Lasorda that he could pinch hit.
Out of the dugout hobbled Gibson with one man on base and Los Angeles behind by one run in the bottom of the ninth inning. On a 3-2 pitch, Gibson would hit a walk-off home run off of ace reliever Dennis Eckersley. Scully would say, “In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened. And now the only question is can he make it around the basepaths unassisted.” Huge underdogs that year, the Dodgers would go on to win the Series.
Scully would tell you that his most important call, and probably the most memorable, was for Hank Aaron’s home run to break Babe Ruth’s all-time record. He stayed silent as Hank rounded the bases, and then said, “What a marvelous moment for baseball. What a marvelous moment for Atlanta and the state of Georgia. What a marvelous moment for the country and the world. A black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking the record of an all-time baseball idol.”
No, Vin Scully never fielded a grounder, or threw a pitch. He never played an inning. He didn’t limp to the plate to save a miracle season or break the record of a baseball immortal. But he knew how to speak the words that will make those feats echo through the ages. He was there for all of it. Vin Scully and baseball was a perfect match.