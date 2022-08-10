How many of us can say we took a job out of college and then stayed in that profession for the next 67 years? Vincent Edward Scully did just that.

He was hired as a baseball broadcaster for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, and then moved with the team to Los Angeles in 1958. He would continue to call baseball on radio and TV until he retired in 2016 at age 88. The beloved Scully, who was voted by the fans the Most Valuable Dodger, passed away earlier this month on August 2, 2022.