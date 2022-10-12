Since the start of the NFL season this year, there has been a lot of criticism, even outrage, on the number of roughing the passer penalties called against the defense. Last Sunday, a controversial roughing call on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady gave the Bucs a first down, and maybe cost the Atlanta Falcons the chance to win the game.

On Monday night, a roughing the passer call cost Kansas City a strip sack, and instead of recovering a fumble, the Raiders maintained possession and went down for a field goal. The Chiefs would ultimately win anyway, but the furious reaction of the home fans at Arrowhead Stadium at the time of the call was palpable. They were screaming for blood.