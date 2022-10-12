Since the start of the NFL season this year, there has been a lot of criticism, even outrage, on the number of roughing the passer penalties called against the defense. Last Sunday, a controversial roughing call on Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady gave the Bucs a first down, and maybe cost the Atlanta Falcons the chance to win the game.
On Monday night, a roughing the passer call cost Kansas City a strip sack, and instead of recovering a fumble, the Raiders maintained possession and went down for a field goal. The Chiefs would ultimately win anyway, but the furious reaction of the home fans at Arrowhead Stadium at the time of the call was palpable. They were screaming for blood.
The league is trying to protect its marquee players, the quarterbacks and the wide receivers because they want the game more wide open, more throwing, more scoring. But the football purists, the “throwbacks,” will tell you that the violence in the game will always be its major selling point. They see the game now as more of a circus than a classic battle in the trenches.
The fans, however, want collisions, the more violent and spectacular, the better. Those collisions have an added factor now, increased mass and velocity. Nowhere in any sport will you find people so big who can move so fast. Maybe anabolic steroids are gone, but weight training and legal diet supplements have increased the size of the football athlete, and if they are running on synthetic turf, they are faster. Some years ago, a physicist figured out that if a 250-pound lineman running a 5.0 second forty collides with a back who runs a 4.6, the kinetic energy equals 66,000 inch-pounds, or enough to move 33 tons one inch. That is a violent collision and we want to see it on replay, maybe three or four times.
“We are all guilty of it,” said former player and broadcaster Don Meredith. “We zoom in, ‘Oh, isn’t it awful, let’s look at it again in slow motion, whoops, there goes his head.’ I’m told by the people in the trucks at all three networks that if the fans don’t get to see those things, man, the switchboard lights up.”
We all see the open-field collisions, but we don’t see that much of what goes on in the interior line, what the players call “The Pit.” Said Hall of Fame defensive tackle Merlin Olsen, “They don’t call the middle of the line The Pit for nothing. we really were like animals, trying to claw one another apart in there. We would get so bruised and battered and tired we sometimes would windup playing in a sort of coma. By the end of the first half your instincts have taken over. By the end of the game you’re an animal.”
Outlawed today, but shots to the head used to be normal in line play. One of the best at “head slaps” was former Denver Broncos defensive end Rich “Tombstone” Jackson, who got his nickname because he was known for slamming an opponent to the turf trying to “bury them six feet under.” The head slap doesn’t sound like much, but a lineman’s arm, taped from fingers to elbow and then soaked in water to harden, could come across like a club. “On a cold day,” said former Bengal’s tight end Bob Trumpy, “it would take chips out of your helmet.”
The very language of football is designed to further the violent image. War and the military have given the game its liveliest vocabulary: the bomb, the blitz, attack (offense and defense), platoons, even rookie which is short for recruit. The kick coverage team is the “suicide squad.” Very often, coaches call the players their “troops.” For some fans, football is just short of war. It brings them right up to the edge.
Sometimes the players themselves are shocked at what they see. “I didn’t really realize how brutal the game is until the offseason when I would watch movies of our games,” wrote old Packer guard Jerry Kramer in his book Instant Replay. “Then I see guys turned upside down and backwards, and hit from all angles, and I flinch. I’m amazed at how violent the game is, and I wonder about playing it myself.”
I recall the 1964 photo of New York Giant quarterback Y.A. Tittle, helmet off, kneeling in the end zone, blood dripping down his forehead and cheek, the embodiment of the fallen warrior, the iconic capture of football pain. Despite the danger, and sometimes brutality, we are drawn to the game and its special brand of honesty. Not the hype and the hoopla, but what goes on down on the field itself.
“Men travel side by side for years, each locked up in his own silence or exchanging those words which carry no freight- till danger comes,” wrote Antoine de Saint Exupery in Wind, Sand, and Stars. “Then they stand shoulder to shoulder. They discover that they belong to the same family. They grow and bloom in the recognition of fellow beings. They look at one another and smile.”