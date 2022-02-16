When Willie Eldon O’Ree was 14 years old, he was in New York with his youth baseball team and had a chance to visit for a few minutes with his idol Jackie Robinson at Ebbets Field. O’Ree, a native of New Brunswick, Canada, made sure to tell Robinson that he was not just a baseball player, but a hockey player as well. Robinson was a bit surprised, not realizing at the time that any black kids played hockey.
It was a memorable interaction, as some 13 years later, at an NAACP luncheon in Los Angeles, the two would cross paths again. After an introduction, Robinson, the first black player in Major League Baseball, quickly realized that it was not their first encounter. “Willie O’Ree, ... aren’t you the young fella I met in Brooklyn?” It was a moment that Willie O’Ree still cherishes today, 64 years after he broke the National Hockey League’s color barrier.
O’Ree was born in 1935, one of 13 children in the family. His father was a civil engineer for the city of Fredericton, NB, and he built a crude ice rink behind their home. Willie’s grandparents came to Canada through the Underground Railroad to escape slavery in the United States. Skating everywhere he went, Willie was playing organized hockey by the age of five. He had an obvious talent and passion for the game, rising quickly in the Canadian Junior ranks. In his autobiography he wrote that color was never an issue on those early rinks. “You could have been purple with a green stripe down the middle of your forehead and it wouldn’t have mattered.”
In the 1955-56 season, Willie was playing for the Kitchener Canucks in the Ontario Hockey Association. An errant puck hit him in his right eye, breaking his nose and cheekbone. He had lost 95% of his vision in his eye, and the doctor advised that he quit playing hockey permanently. He was back on the ice in two months, keeping his blindness a secret from everybody. He was a left shooter, and played left wing, so he had to turn way around to pick up the puck on passes from his teammates. in all the years after, playing professional hockey, he was never put in front of an eye exam machine. If he had, he would have been disqualified.
“I had to play hockey, because I had to make it to the NHL. That was always the goal ever since I was 13, and I wasn’t going to let anybody or anything stop me.”
While having an outstanding season with the Quebec Aces in 195-58, O’Ree was called up to the Boston Bruins. On January 18, 1958, he made hockey history, becoming the first Black player to play in a game in the NHL. The Bruins beat the Montreal Canadians 3-0 at the Montreal Forum. After playing in only two games that season, O’Ree returned to the Bruins in the 60-61 season, and scored four goals and 10 assists in 43 games.
That season, in addition to his physical disability, Willie had to put up with many racist incidents, like cotton balls and a black cat being thrown onto the ice. A game in Chicago against the Blackhawks resulted in a near riot. After racial slurs from several Chicago players, Blackhawk Eric “Elbows” Nesterenko hit O’Ree in the face with the butt end of his stick, breaking his nose and knocking out two front teeth. Willie had had enough. He retaliated by hitting Nesterenko over the head with his own stick, and a brawl ensued which nearly ended the game.
After that year, Willie was traded to Montreal, and never made it back to the NHL, despite racking up two scoring titles in the Western League between 1961-74 when he ended his pro playing career. There were no other Black players in the NHL until the Washington Capitals drafted another Canadian, Mike Marson, in 1974.
In 1998, O’Ree was working at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, CA, when he was approached by the NHL to be the director of youth development for its diversity task force. He has worked in that capacity since that time. His number 22 was retired by the Bruins, and he has received numerous awards over time as his amazing accomplishments have finally been acknowledged. In 2008, he received the Order of Canada, the highest civilian award that can be given to a Canadian citizen.
In 2018, he was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in its “Builder” category. which is defined by “coaching, managerial, or executive ability, or ability in another significant off-ice role, including contributions to the game in general.”
Last month, on January 31, 2022, Willie O’Ree received our Congressional Gold Medal. Signed by President Joe Biden, and supported unanimously by Congress, he received the honor for his work and commitment to hockey, inclusion, and recreational opportunity. He is the first player in NHL history to receive the honor.