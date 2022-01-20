Hertford — One look at the teams’ records for anyone attending the Bertie and Perquimans boys’ basketball game might’ve given the impression that Perquimans should have a run-of-the-mill conference victory by the end of the night.
Two wins for the Bertie Falcons in 10 tries as they entered Tuesday night’s game against the home Pirates, who had won eight of 11 to start the season.
Perquimans coach Colin Woodley knew better than to look into those records and he was right to as the Pirates battled from behind for the majority of the game before a fourth quarter push ultimately led to an 80-68 win.
“I knew that was going to be tough,” Woodley said. “I knew (Bertie coach Johnnie Rascoe, Jr.) had a very tough non-conference schedule. So I knew he was going to be well-prepared coming in and I know they’re young, but they’re quick. Their pressure defense was giving us trouble and we didn’t react well (early).”
Tuesday’s final quarter push for Perquimans (9-3, 4-0 Conference 2) started with senior Nasir Parker crashing the offensive glass multiple times in the opening minute of the period.
After the Pirates closed a four-point gap to two with a Jahsiah Felton layup on the team’s first possession of the fourth, Bertie (2-9, 1-3 Conference 2) was unable to follow with an answer on its next possession.
With Perquimans possessing the ball and a chance to tie, Parker did just that with an offensive rebound of an A’marion Hunter miss leading to a basket to tie the Falcons 56-56 with a foul.
Parker missed his and-one free throw, but managed to muscle his way past everyone in front of him to the ball for another offensive rebound and once again went up for two points, this time for 58-56 Perquimans lead, and another and-one free throw.
The senior made his free throw this time to give the Pirates their largest lead since 6-3 in the opening minutes of the game.
After Bertie got back within one moments later, Parker used another offensive rebound for another and-one basket, despite missing the free throw as Perquimans held a 61-58 lead with 6:34 left in the game.
“Parker stepped up really big for us on two or three or four possessions,” Woodley said. “It changed the momentum. It brought some energy that we really needed. We were waiting and couldn’t really catch that break. We were down six or seven, get within three, but couldn’t get over that. Finally, we got the energy and finally got in the post and it really opened things up.”
Parker finished with 23 points in the game and after his key stretch of offensive rebounds led to points, Perquimans pulled away outscoring the Falcons 19-10 the remainder of the game.
Hunter, who finished with 24 points, helped ice the game for the Pirates with 10 of those points in the final 5:36. The senior scored half of his game total in the fourth quarter. Felton was the third Pirate in double-digits with 17 points for the game.
The win kept Perquimans undefeated through four conference games and it was its fourth win in a row.
The Pirates survived a strong start from Bertie Tuesday night as the Falcons seemed to live and die by the 3-pointer for much of the game. The Falcons hit four of their first five from beyond the arc helping them break out to an early 20-12 first quarter lead.
But Perquimans was able to get within 20-17 by the end of the first eight minutes, remain down three 35-32 at the half and trail just 56-52 after three.
Bertie hit just five more triples in 27 attempts after its 4-for-5 start from three. Woodley initially had his team play zone defensively, but credits the switch to man-to-man and his seniors as the reason the Pirates were able to hang around before finally breaking through.
“The seniors know we’re not going to quit,” he said. “We try to go zone and we weren’t closing out well, so we played solid man and we were finally able to have key stops.”
Zy’Lee Bazemore led Bertie with 17 points, followed by Bryce Felton’s 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bertie 41, Perquimans 40: Despite a sloppy game full of many turnovers on both sides, Tuesday night’s game was evenly played and provided a wild ending.
As the fourth quarter turned into a back-and-forth contest with a couple of lead changes, Perquimans (11-2, 2-1 Conference 2) hoped its final shot of the game was the decider.
The Lady Pirates’ senior leader Jada Modlin, with just under 10 seconds left and her team down 39-37, fired a deep 3-point attempt and drained it for the one-point lead as the home crowd celebrated.
But Bertie (7-4, 3-0 Conference 2), without taking a timeout, inbounded the ball and went right up the court.
At first, a Lady Falcons shot attempt missed, but senior Jessica Stokes grabbed the offensive rebound for her 10th of the game, immediately put the ball back up with just enough time left and scored for the buzzer-beating road victory. Stokes also led her team with 17 points.
“It came down to the last shot,” Perquimans coach Aaron Burke said. “I told the girls from the get-go that we had to play 32 minutes. What can you do about the last shot? We let them get two attempts within the last second and that was the ball game.”
Perquimans had slim leads of no more than two points at the end of each of the first three quarters Tuesday night as Bertie was able to erase a 24-16 deficit after an early third-quarter Perquimans run and turn it into just a 29-28 deficit after three.
Two made foul shots for Stokes gave the Lady Falcons a 30-29 lead with six minutes to go and the game finished with five more lead changes.
Modlin led Perquimans with 15 points in the loss with Jaslyn Holley scoring six.
It was the Lady Pirates’ first loss in their new conference and just their second loss of the season.
“Where we’re at right now, we’re getting better,” Burke said.