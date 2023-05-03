Two Pasquotank high school football players have officially signed to play football at the college level.
Seniors Darrion Carver and Bryce Hoadley did so at Pasquotank Tuesday night.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Two Pasquotank high school football players have officially signed to play football at the college level.
Seniors Darrion Carver and Bryce Hoadley did so at Pasquotank Tuesday night.
“Great for the growth of the program,” Pasquotank head football coach Calton Ford, fresh off his first season at the Panthers’ helm, said. “Any time you get the opportunity to show the younger athletes what hard work on the field and off the field will get you, along with making the right choices away from school grounds, it makes them hungry to be the next ones up.”
Carver will be staying very close to home as the running back signed to play football with Elizabeth City State.
He said he made the decision when he went to ECSU’s spring game.
“I’m looking forward to getting stronger and getting the opportunity to play against the best on a daily (basis),” Carver said. “I’m also looking forward to experiencing college life at Elizabeth City State.”
He plans on studying engineering technology.
His other options to play college football included Barton, North Carolina Wesleyan and Chowan.
Hoadley, who played tackle for Pasquotank, will also be at the Division II level as he will attend Catawba College
He also mulled through several options, but it was between Catawba and Wingate.
Hoadley plans on studying sports management at Catawba.
Both emerged as senior leaders for the Pasquotank football program with Ford coming in as the new head coach.
After the program didn’t field a team in spring 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two players’ upperclassmen years didn’t see a lot of success as the Panthers went a combined 3-15.
All three wins came during their senior campaigns.
“Pasquotank football has taught me a lot, but one thing being that no matter how many times we fell short or had an obstacle present itself, it’s that with hard work and perseverance anything could be accomplished,” Hoadley said.
As it just so happens, their college teams will meet each other to begin the 2023 college season on September 2.
Hoadley’s Catawba squad will be the road team at Roebuck against Carver’s Vikings.
“It’s going to be an interesting experience even though we probably will never be on the field at the same time,” Hoadley said, with Carver saying a very similar thing. “We both know each other’s capabilities and have always wanted the best for one another, but that week we will have to wait to be friends until after the final whistle blows.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.