Ptank signing ceremony

Bryce Hoadley (top, second from right) and Darrion Carver (bottom, center) and their families pose for a picture on Tuesday night at Pasquotank County High School during a signing ceremony.

 Submitted Photo

Two Pasquotank high school football players have officially signed to play football at the college level.

Seniors Darrion Carver and Bryce Hoadley did so at Pasquotank Tuesday night.