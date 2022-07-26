EDENTON — Putting aside several tightly-contested games played against each other already this season as the clear top two teams in the league, the Edenton Steamers and Tarboro River Bandits teamed up for one time only Saturday night in Edenton.

The two teams, mixing Historic Hicks Field’s home dugout with teal and purple, made up the entire roster of the Premier Collegiate League South All-Star team as they defeated the PCL North All-Stars 6-4 in an entertaining and competitive exhibition.