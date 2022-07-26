EDENTON — Putting aside several tightly-contested games played against each other already this season as the clear top two teams in the league, the Edenton Steamers and Tarboro River Bandits teamed up for one time only Saturday night in Edenton.
The two teams, mixing Historic Hicks Field’s home dugout with teal and purple, made up the entire roster of the Premier Collegiate League South All-Star team as they defeated the PCL North All-Stars 6-4 in an entertaining and competitive exhibition.
It was a different experience for the 14 Edenton players and the coaches as well teaming up with their top nemesis in the PCL.
“We’ve played Tarboro so many times this year and had a bunch of really tight games,” Steamers head coach Justin Hill said. “It’s nice to have them on our side tonight and working together and getting it done for this side of the league, so it was cool to see some of these guys in a different light.”
In the away dugout, making up the PCL North, were standout players from the Norfolk Redbirds, Suffolk Voyagers, Greenbrier Knights and Virginia Beach Sea Dogs.
The four Virginia teams have been little issue for Edenton as Tarboro alone is responsible for seven of the Steamers’ nine losses this year.
Still, Edenton first baseman Tate Abbott says, there was no sense of a rivalry in the third base dugout.
“We got a really good relationship with them,” he said. “There’s really no beef between us, so it was just a really good time.”
Abbott would provide a major highlight late in Saturday’s game, but first was Steamers pitcher Cole Bates.
Typically a closer, Bates opened the game by striking out the first three batters of the night in dominant fashion.
The mixed Edenton and Tarboro lineup then got on the board first in the bottom of the first when Edenton’s Nate Paulsen hit a two-out single to score Tarboro’s James Moses.
Tarboro pitcher Jay Bulluck got into a bit of a jam in the second, but got out of it thanks to Edenton shortstop Chase Bruno making a sliding play to start an inning-ending double play to keep it 1-0.
Edenton’s Chris Morris allowed a PCL North run to score in the third and by the end of the top of the fifth the game was still tied 1-1.
In the bottom half, Edenton’s Alden Cottle and Bruno both singled to bring up Tarboro’s Chase Heath with one out.
Heath then had the biggest blow of the game knocking a three-run shot over left field to make it a 4-1 lead for the south.
After the fifth inning ended, all the starters were replaced on both teams with a totally new lineup.
Steamers who also played in the first five innings included second baseman Bryce Stephens and pitcher Jacob Lawler, who pitched a scoreless inning.
In the sixth, Edenton’s Abbott, Jackson Hipp, Hunter Cole, Jeremiah Boyd and Tanner Thach were inserted into the south lineup.
The PCL North got back into the game in the seventh when Greenbrier’s Quincy Sippio hit an RBI single off Edenton’s Gage Riddick and another two-out run scored when Norfolk’s Justin Liakos hit a ball right back to the pitcher that Riddick couldn’t immediately find as it sat in front of him.
But the south got a run back to make it 5-3 in the next half-inning thanks to Hunter Cole hitting a double and scoring with two outs on two wild pitches in Boyd’s at-bat.
The very next inning, Abbott absolutely hammered the first pitch of the night from Greenbrier’s Kellen Davis with one out. The lefty and the Edenton crowd knew it was gone off the bat as it went far past the right-center fence for a 6-3 south advantage.
He celebrated with a bat flip for some fun in a game that also featured Virginia Beach’s Tre Keels wearing a GoPro camera on his helmet and hat earlier in the night.
“I didn’t feel it off the bat, so whenever you don’t feel it off the bat, you know you got it,” Abbott said.
Thach pitched the ninth for the south and an error and bloop single just fair started the inning for the north, and a run scored after a ball was thrown past first base.
With the game 6-4, two runners on and two outs, the fun exhibition game reached a dramatic moment and Thach caught Greenbrier’s Luke Waters swinging for strike three to clinch the win.
“You can really tell when competition comes into play how competitive guys are because when we (Edenton and Tarboro) were on the same team, guys were rooting for each other, cheering for each other the whole time,” Boyd said.
With the PCL South already the winner, the game did have a bottom of the ninth inning just to give a few batters an extra at-bat but no extra runs were tacked on.
DERBY CHAMP
Boyd was the star of the night on Friday as Historic Hicks Field hosted the PCL’s home run derby and the Edenton catcher was the winner.
He hit seven in a 90-second first round, six in the two-minute second round and in the championship against Suffolk’s Ryland Brown, Boyd hit 15 in a three-minute span to top Brown’s 12.
“I was saying to all my friends last night, ‘You know, it’s an honor to be in the home run derby, but I’m just here to have fun and put on a show for the fans,’” Boyd said. “Once I figured out I actually had a chance to win, I was like I might as well try and win it. It went from really fun to really fun in a really fast manner.”
After the derby finished, Elizabeth City-based rock music group PBNJ performed for fans in attendance.
It was the second time in the last three years the all-star event was held in Edenton and Steamers General Manager Tyler Russell definitely noticed a difference over the weekend compared to 2020 with a lot more people in the crowd this time.
“We were very excited to bring a lot of people to Edenton and show off what we do as an organization and bring the league here,” Russell said. “We had a really good turnout the last two nights. Had a lot of people here, seemed to have a good time. Great home run derby, great all-star game, very competitive, so couldn’t have asked for anything better.”