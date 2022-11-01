EDENTON — Monday’s 2A NCHSAA first-round playoff game between the John A. Holmes and Camden boys’ soccer teams was effectively a toss-up in every way.
The two Northeastern Coastal Conference rivals made the opening round a rubber match as each team had beaten the other once this season. They were also as close as teams could be seed-wise in the tournament as Camden was No. 17 and the host Aces were No. 16.
The way Monday’s game progressed was pretty even as well. The difference just turned out to be Camden being awarded a second-half penalty kick and Sam Phillips scored it for a 1-0 road playoff win for the Bruins.
“It was a hard-fought game from both teams,” Camden head coach Preston Kuno said. “I feel like we played better in the first half. I almost feel like they played better than us in the second half, but it was definitely well fought.”
It took a little bit of time for both teams to get things going offensively. Camden (15-8) had the game’s first shot on goal in the tenth minute by Wyatt Werderman and the Aces (12-7-2) had their first shot three minutes later from David Gonzalez.
The best chances for each team came later in the first half.
Holmes’ David Dougherty was nearly successful on a header attempt of a corner kick with 5:50 to go in the opening half, but Camden goalkeeper Matthew Wendt was right in front of Dougherty to keep it out.
A little more than a minute later, the Bruins’ Logan Parsells nearly put away a rebound, but Aces goalkeeper Jacob Emminizer made the save.
The Aces had one last good chance in the first half with 2:45 left when Loghan Wagner took advantage of a Camden miscue, took possession of the ball near midfield and sprinted forward, but his shot went just left of the net.
The Aces came the closest to scoring all day in the 15th minute of the second half as Daniel Emminizer tried to punch a cross-pass in at the goal line, but it was ruled that Wendt, on all fours, was able to haul in the ball just before the line to keep it 0-0.
About five minutes later, Camden’s Phillips had possession of the ball inside the top right corner of the 18-yard box. The senior maintained possession by himself for several seconds going to his right and drew a foul, although there was some question from the Holmes' faithful about the call.
On his penalty kick, with 19:16 left in the second half, Phillips kicked the ball low to the right corner of the net. Emminizer appeared to get a piece of the ball on a dive, but the ball was kicked strongly enough to escape through.
“I have not had a single player as strong as (Phillips),” Kuno said, adding it was a team effort to get the ball inside the penalty box for the foul to potentially be called.
The Aces’ opportunities to even the score were few and far between the rest of the way.
Camden forced a goal kick from Holmes with a little more than five minutes to play, prompting Kuno to yell out to his players to not let the ball get back to their side of the field.
The Bruins were largely successful in doing so as the ball spent less than 30 seconds in the Camden defensive zone the rest of the way.
Wagner had one last shot on goal from close to midfield with 15 seconds left, but Wendt handled the one-hopper with ease, momentarily held on to the ball and punted right before time ran out to secure the first-round victory.
Camden now faces the challenge of facing No. 1 Franklin Academy (18-1-3) in the second on Thursday.
For the Aces, the season comes to a sudden end after the Aces’ first winning season since 2019 (13-8-1).
“What we’ve done this year overall I’m happy with,” Aces' first-year head coach Miles Oxenford said. “(I) was really hoping to get that one playoff win this year. That would’ve been the ultimate success for us, so to lose it that way was pretty hard.”